TMD warns first 2026 summer storm: heavy rain, gusts and lightning

People are urged to prepare as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an advance warning for Thailand’s first summer storm of 2026. The TMD forecasts rapidly changing weather across upper Thailand during February 23-25, 2026.

The main driver is a westerly wave moving across the North and Northeast, colliding with the hot air mass currently covering Thailand. This is expected to trigger thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds in many areas.

Four regions at risk

North

Northeast

Central (including Bangkok and surrounding provinces)

East

The storm may bring hazards including heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and hail in some areas, with potential damage.

The public should avoid open areas, sheltering under large trees, billboards, and unstable structures. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock.