Vietnam crowned as world’s most affordable expat destination for fifth straight year

Citing the latest annual survey by InterNations – a global platform evaluating expatriate living conditions, JDN said petrol at roughly 0.70 euro (US$0.83) a litre and meals available for under 1 euro continue to attract French nationals and other Europeans seeking destinations that blend low costs with rich cultural immersion.

The survey revealed strong satisfaction levels among expats in Vietnam, with 89 per cent expressing contentment with the local cost of living and 87 per cent reporting that their income supports a very comfortable lifestyle.

InterNations highlighted Vietnam’s particularly competitive pricing across food, housing, transport and leisure activities.

JDN noted that the Vietnamese dong's ongoing weakness relative to the euro continues to boost purchasing power for tourists and foreign workers alike.