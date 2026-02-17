Vietnam's strict controls and long airport queues deter tech investors

Nikkei Asia reports that Vietnam is experiencing a slowdown in startup investments, with many investors and entrepreneurs citing "cross-border barriers" as a significant issue.

For instance, at Vietnamese airports, travellers may have to endure passport control queues lasting up to an hour, not just upon arrival but also when leaving the country. For foreign investors visiting for business, this means that the first and last impressions they have of Vietnam are long lines.

In contrast, many ASEAN countries have implemented automatic passport control systems, and some have even installed electronic gates (e-gates) that allow passengers to pass through in mere seconds.

Although Vietnam has begun experimenting with this technology, its usage is still limited. Another issue is the absence of a "startup visa" in Vietnam, unlike in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City is constructing a second airport, Long Thanh International Airport, in the neighbouring Dong Nai province. In the future, passengers with connecting flights may have to travel between this new airport and Tan Son Nhat, the current airport, which are located about 50 kilometres apart.