BJC seeks shareholder approval to buy MM Mega Market Vietnam for THB22.5bn

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) is asking shareholders to approve the acquisition of the modern retail and wholesale business MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), comprising 30 branches in Vietnam, with an investment value of approximately THB22.5 billion.

The move reflects BJC’s proactive view of Vietnam’s economic potential and the role of modern trade in ASEAN, while upgrading its overseas investment portfolio towards “accelerated growth” on a fully ready business base.

Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer and President of BJC, said the decision to acquire MMVN is a key strategic timing for BJC.

This is because three major factors have converged: Vietnam’s transitioning economic structure, MMVN’s readiness following business rehabilitation, and BJC’s strong capability to expand.

As a result, BJC believes it can unlock MMVN’s growth systematically and sustainably.

“This investment is not merely about expanding scale.