Nine Vietnamese firms enter TIME’s Asia–Pacific’s 500 Best Companies list

The presence of BIDV and VietinBank also underscores the stable performance of Vietnam’s banking sector, which has continued to post strong profits in recent years.

Across the regional ranking, banking and financial services remained dominant, with Singapore’s DBS Bank topping the list and Australia’s Commonwealth Bank following.

Automakers such as Toyota, Hyundai and Honda also featured prominently amid sustained demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

This is the second year the Asia–Pacific ranking has been published, following its debut in 2025, with the number of Vietnamese companies rising to nine.

BIZHUB/VNS