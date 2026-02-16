Chiang Rai quake: 3.3-magnitude tremor felt in several areas

On Monday, February 16, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that an earthquake occurred at 9.37am in Ban Dai subdistrict, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.
The quake measured magnitude 3.3 and had a depth of 3 kilometres.
Initial reports said residents in Mae Fa Luang subdistrict, Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai; Pong Ngam subdistrict, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai; Mae Chan subdistrict, Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai; and Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai felt the tremor.
The Earthquake Observation Division said the earthquake in Chiang Rai was caused by movement along the Mae Chan Fault.