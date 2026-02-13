Thailand trembles: Surat Thani and two active fault lines still at risk

Recent earthquakes in Surat Thani have caught many by surprise. The southern region, often associated with beautiful beaches and world-class tourist destinations, has raised questions about why the land there is shaking. The explanation lies not on the surface, but deep beneath the Earth's crust, within the geological structure known as “active fault lines.”

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) explains that, from a geographical standpoint, Thailand’s southern region is not just a peninsula with seas on both sides. It also has a central spine made up of granite mountains running north–south, serving as the "backbone" of the peninsula. However, this structure is not entirely stable, as there are major cracks running in the northeast–southwest (NE–SW) direction, the result of tectonic plate movements over millions of years.

These cracks are at the heart of the recent seismic activity, particularly two major fault lines: Ranong Fault and Klong Marui Fault.

Ranong Fault: The “big brother” of the peninsula

The Ranong Fault is the largest and longest fault in the region, stretching about 270 kilometres. It starts from the Andaman Sea in Ranong province, crossing through Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and extending to Phang Nga. This fault acts as a split, dividing layers of rock from different eras. Even small movements in this fault can create widespread tremors in surrounding areas.