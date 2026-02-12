Surat Thani Emerges as Top Choice for Thai Couples This Valentine’s Day

Agoda data reveals a 130% surge in domestic travel searches as Thai couples favour coastal escapes and riverside retreats for the 2026 romantic weekend.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, romance is taking centre stage for Thai couples. Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled new insights into Thailand’s trending Valentine’s destinations, based on accommodation search data for those travelling in pairs.
This year, Surat Thani recorded the most significant surge, with searches increasing tenfold compared to last year, highlighting a growing desire for island-based romantic escapes.
Agoda’s findings indicate that interest in domestic Valentine’s Day travel has soared, with accommodation searches up nearly 130% year-on-year.
This spike is likely attributed to the holiday falling on a weekend, providing an ideal opportunity for a short getaway.
Coastal Charms and Seaside Serenity
Beach destinations remain the preferred choice for couples seeking picturesque settings. Leading the pack is Surat Thani, where travellers are drawn to Koh Samui’s Chaweng Beach and scenic boat trips through Ang Thong National Marine Park. Nakhon Si Thammarat is also gaining traction for its quieter, culturally rich seaside experiences.
Meanwhile, Krabi remains a staple for its limestone cliffs, and Hua Hin continues to attract those from Bangkok looking for a sophisticated, accessible retreat.
Mountainous Getaways and Riverside Romance
For those seeking cooler climates, mountain destinations are seeing a rise in popularity. Kanchanaburi stood out with the strongest growth in this category, with search interest more than tripling year-on-year.
Couples are increasingly drawn to the River Kwai and the lush landscapes of Erawan National Park. Khao Yai remains a perennial favourite for its vineyards and national park vistas, while Chiang Mai continues to offer its signature blend of cultural heritage and atmospheric old-town charm.
Urban Elegance and City Lights
City destinations continue to appeal to those who enjoy a blend of vibrant energy and skyline views. Chonburi saw the highest growth in this category, with searches more than doubling.
The province offers a unique mix of urban convenience and coastal relaxation, notably at Bang Saen Beach. Pattaya remains popular for its variety, from the quiet shores of Wong Amat Beach to panoramic viewpoints.
Finally, Bangkok remains the go-to for iconic backdrops, ranging from sunset views at Wat Arun to high-end rooftop dining overlooking the capital.
Akaporn Rodkong, country director, Thailand at Agoda, commented:
"Valentine’s Day is a key moment for couples to travel with intention. This year’s data shows a clear shift towards destinations that offer emotional significance. Whether it is a quiet beach, a nature-focused retreat, or an iconic city setting, Thai couples are becoming more thoughtful about where they mark these milestones. These trends reflect a desire to create lasting memories through shared experiences."
As Thai couples finalise their 2026 plans, Agoda’s insights suggest that Valentine’s Day remains a primary driver for travel focused on connection and memorable settings.