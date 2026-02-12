Surat Thani Emerges as Top Choice for Thai Couples This Valentine’s Day

Agoda data reveals a 130% surge in domestic travel searches as Thai couples favour coastal escapes and riverside retreats for the 2026 romantic weekend.



As Valentine’s Day approaches, romance is taking centre stage for Thai couples. Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled new insights into Thailand’s trending Valentine’s destinations, based on accommodation search data for those travelling in pairs.

This year, Surat Thani recorded the most significant surge, with searches increasing tenfold compared to last year, highlighting a growing desire for island-based romantic escapes.

Agoda’s findings indicate that interest in domestic Valentine’s Day travel has soared, with accommodation searches up nearly 130% year-on-year.

This spike is likely attributed to the holiday falling on a weekend, providing an ideal opportunity for a short getaway.

