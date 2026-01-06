Koh Chang Crowns Agoda’s ‘New Horizons’ as Thailand’s Fastest-Growing Hub

Agoda’s latest rankings reveal a shift towards authenticity as Koh Chang surges in popularity and Nonthaburi becomes a domestic cultural favourite.
Koh Chang has been named the fastest-growing destination for international visitors to Thailand, according to the latest "New Horizons" report released by digital travel platform Agoda on Tuesday.
The annual ranking, which tracks the highest climbers in accommodation bookings year-on-year, highlights a significant shift in traveller behaviour.
Visitors are increasingly bypasssing traditional tourist hubs in favour of destinations that offer "authenticity, accessibility, and meaningful experiences."
The Rise of the ‘Second Island’
Koh Chang has made a remarkable ascent on the Thai travel map, jumping five places to rank 12th amongst inbound destinations for 2025.
As Thailand’s second-largest island, its appeal lies in its "surprising accessibility" from Bangkok.
Travellers can enjoy a full island experience—complete with rainforests, coral reefs, and waterfalls—without the necessity of a domestic flight to southern hubs like Phuket or Koh Samui.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand, noted: "This year’s ranking shows how demand is evolving. We are seeing international visitors discovering the natural depth of Koh Chang, while Thai travellers embrace culturally rich destinations closer to home."
The report also noted that Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao have broken into Asia’s top 100 destinations for the first time, signalling a broader trend of travellers seeking a blend of high-energy beaches and tranquil retreats.
Domestic and Outbound Trends
On the domestic front, Nonthaburi has emerged as the top trending choice for Thai locals.
Climbing ten spots to 36th place, the province—located just north of Bangkok—is being rediscovered for its Mon heritage and historic riverside communities.
Attractions such as the island of Koh Kret, famous for its traditional pottery and weekend markets, have turned Nonthaburi into a favoured "cultural escape" for those living in the capital.
For Thais venturing abroad, Beijing has seen a surge in interest, climbing eight places to become the 31st most popular outbound destination.
The curiosity surrounding China’s capital is driven by its iconic imperial architecture, such as the Forbidden City, coupled with its vibrant modern city life and authentic culinary scene.
Regional Outlook
Across the wider Asian landscape, Sapa in Vietnam has been crowned the region’s "rising star," topping the list of emerging destinations.
It is followed closely by Japan’s Okayama, Indonesia’s Bandung, and the Japanese cities of Matsuyama and Takamatsu, all of which have seen the highest growth in international travel interest across the continent.