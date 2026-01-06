Koh Chang Crowns Agoda’s ‘New Horizons’ as Thailand’s Fastest-Growing Hub

Agoda’s latest rankings reveal a shift towards authenticity as Koh Chang surges in popularity and Nonthaburi becomes a domestic cultural favourite.

Koh Chang has been named the fastest-growing destination for international visitors to Thailand, according to the latest "New Horizons" report released by digital travel platform Agoda on Tuesday.

The annual ranking, which tracks the highest climbers in accommodation bookings year-on-year, highlights a significant shift in traveller behaviour.

Visitors are increasingly bypasssing traditional tourist hubs in favour of destinations that offer "authenticity, accessibility, and meaningful experiences."

The Rise of the ‘Second Island’

Koh Chang has made a remarkable ascent on the Thai travel map, jumping five places to rank 12th amongst inbound destinations for 2025.

As Thailand’s second-largest island, its appeal lies in its "surprising accessibility" from Bangkok.

Travellers can enjoy a full island experience—complete with rainforests, coral reefs, and waterfalls—without the necessity of a domestic flight to southern hubs like Phuket or Koh Samui.