Sansiri opens 7bn-baht ‘Narasiri Victoire’ as luxury demand holds up

From developer to luxury ecosystem

What Sansiri is creating is not just large homes, but a "luxury ecosystem." This includes developing communities, world-class design, carefully chosen materials and craftsmanship, and after-sales services that are set to be elevated.

All of this is under the Sansiri Luxury Collection concept, “The Forefront of Luxury.” In today’s competitive high-end market, brands have become as critical as location.

Long-term investment in future locations

The launch of Narasiri Victoire Krungthep Kreetha is not merely about adding high-priced homes to the market. It is about strategically positioning Krungthep Kreetha as a fully-fledged ultra-luxury district in a world where capital is flowing into secure assets.

Luxury homes in stable countries are no longer just residences but "legacy assets" that offer value, pride, and long-term wealth. It seems Sansiri is ahead of the curve, positioning itself well for the future.

An important aspect to note is the “timing” of launching a 7-billion-baht project when many developers are slowing investments. The luxury segment has thus become a space where competition is based on quality rather than quantity.

The purchasing power of UHNWIs and new wealth has not vanished with economic cycles; it has flowed into more secure assets. Ultra-luxury detached homes on prime land are now seen as “value-accumulating assets” rather than just ordinary products.

With limited supply in the market, the decisions of major developers reflect a long-term belief in genuine demand.

Ultimately, the elevation of Krungthep Kreetha to a future ultra-luxury district will not come from a single project but from the creation of a complete ecosystem. This includes high-end residences, international schools, lifestyle amenities, and premium after-sales services.

If Sansiri's expansion plans progress as intended, Krungthep Kreetha may not just become an emerging location in Eastern Bangkok, but a "model ultra-luxury district of the future" creating tremendous value in the decades to come.

Sansiri sets up 1bn-baht fund to build SME synergies and a new S-curve

Uthai Uthaisangsuk, President of Sansiri Plc, said that with the economic outlook still highly uncertain, the company has chosen to go on the offensive by setting up a 1-billion-baht fund to expand investment into new businesses—particularly high-potential SMEs.

He said 2026 will be a year of “connection”, leveraging Sansiri’s existing capital base to create a new S-curve beyond its core property-development business.

“We have been in real estate for more than 40 years, growing from a small organisation into a company with more than 4,500 employees. Today, we have both capital and a customer network. This fund is not only about diversification—it is about building a new business ecosystem,” Uthai said.

From hotels to a fund: lessons from portfolio expansion

Looking back seven to eight years, Sansiri announced a major expansion of its investment portfolio, which led to hotel development under The Standard Hotels brand—an example of extending real estate into lifestyle businesses.

That experience, Uthai said, helped the company see that real estate does not end with “selling homes”, but is directly connected to how people live. Sansiri now has nearly 200,000 customers and has developed more than 500 projects across Bangkok, surrounding provinces and tourism cities.

The company’s data and relationships with residents have become a key advantage.

“Think about what people need when they live in a home—from food and drinks to health and services. Everything is linked to housing,” he said.

Hence, Sansiri has allocated around 1 billion baht in 2026 to expand into new businesses, focusing on SMEs that can generate synergies with real estate—from food and beverage and lifestyle to health-related businesses.

The goal, he stressed, is not short-term returns, but “growing together” by leveraging Sansiri’s base of more than 200,000 customers and over 500 accumulated projects nationwide. These will serve as a marketing platform enabling smaller entrepreneurs to reach real consumers.

Beyond funding, Sansiri is also ready to share its four decades of experience—covering finance, risk management and brand building—to reduce SME failure rates during economic volatility.

Building SMEs for long-term returns

Uthai said the 1-billion-baht fund will consider both real-estate-related businesses and those that can create synergy back into Sansiri’s ecosystem, such as food and beverage, services, lifestyle and tourism.

The key idea is not short-term speculation, but building growth together. “We focus on long-term returns—if they grow and can scale, the returns will follow,” he said.

Sansiri’s advantage, he added, is its ability to communicate with customers through digital platforms and community management services such as Plus Property, which serves hundreds of thousands of residents. This allows SMEs in the portfolio to access a ready customer base immediately.

He said Sansiri’s 40 years of experience and professional teams will provide advice on finance, marketing and operations to improve SMEs’ chances of success and reduce business failure risks.

A new bet built on a large customer base

Amid signs the economy has yet to fully recover, Sansiri’s decision to launch a 1-billion-baht fund is not only about diversifying investment, but about building a “business network” connected to its customer base of nearly 200,000 people.

Uthai said the move leverages the company’s “strengths” to create new opportunities at a time when many businesses are seeking capital and partners.

Strategic investment to diversify risk

Srettha Thavisin, a founder of Sansiri, commented on the company’s 1-billion-baht strategic investment fund. While he is not directly involved in management, he said he has followed the company’s development closely.

He described the fund as a move to “diversify risk” away from the real estate sector, which is facing multiple pressures, including a shrinking population structure, high household debt, weaker purchasing power and tighter mortgage lending by financial institutions.

With assets of more than 150 billion baht and annual profits of around 4–5 billion baht, setting aside 1 billion baht for new industries such as food is a strategy to strengthen revenue streams and provide a future profit buffer.

“Every company should look for new businesses to supplement revenue, increase profits and reduce reliance on a single income stream,” he said.

He added that the target industries could range from food and services to businesses that generate added value within the wider economy.