Sansiri Eyes Market Rebalancing as It Shifts Strategy for 2026

Developer lowers sales target but raises transfer goal, banking on foreign demand and Phuket expansion amid challenging market.

Sansiri, one of Thailand's leading property developers, believes the real estate market is approaching a new equilibrium between supply and demand, prompting the company to recalibrate its strategy for 2026 despite ongoing economic headwinds.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Uthai Uthaisangsuk, Sansiri's president, and Poomipak Julmanichoti, chief strategy officer, outlined the company's performance in 2025 and its targets for the year ahead.

The developer is lowering its sales target to 48 billion baht from last year's 51 billion baht, whilst simultaneously raising its transfer target to 39 billion baht from 36.7 billion baht.

"The primary challenge facing the sector is household debt, which has reduced purchasing power by approximately 25%," Poomipak explained. "However, people still want homes—they're simply turning more towards cheaper, second-hand properties."

Despite the subdued domestic market, Sansiri remains confident in foreign demand, particularly in Bangkok and tourist destinations.

The company has earmarked 7.9 billion baht in foreign sales for 2026, up from 7.6 billion baht last year.

While Chinese buyers previously dominated at 67% of foreign sales, their share has dropped to 56%, with rising interest from Russians (1% to 5%), Japanese (1% to 6%), and CLMV countries (10% to 12%).

Phuket features prominently in the company's expansion plans. Sansiri intends to launch 20 projects worth 24,000 million baht in the resort island over the next three years (2026–2028).



