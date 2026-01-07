Eastern Bangkok property market holds up in 2026 despite slowdown

Bangkok’s housing market in 2026 is showing a clear split. Economic pressures continue to weigh on the mid- to lower-end segment, while the high-end market—particularly in eastern Bangkok—has moved in the opposite direction, maintaining steady sales.

Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) shows the eastern zone accounts for nearly 50% of total project value and property transfers in Bangkok, underlining its role as a key location for higher-quality demand amid economic volatility.

Strategically, Bang Na is viewed as an area with stable demand and relatively low volatility. Pakpring Karoon, Head of Marketing for Low-Rise Projects at Sansiri, said sales in Bang Na have grown gradually rather than swinging with the economic cycle.

Even during softer market periods, she said average sales have not contracted. Instead, developers have focused on retaining their existing customer base while expanding over the long term—an advantage that is increasingly hard to find in many parts of Bangkok.

She added that Bang Na stands out because it serves the upper-end market in terms of accessibility, infrastructure, and connectivity to major business zones. Sansiri therefore groups Bang Na with Krungthep Kreetha as a core location for high-priced residential development with comparatively lower risk.