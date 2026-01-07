Eastern Bangkok property market holds up in 2026 despite slowdown

Bangkok’s housing market in 2026 is showing a clear split. Economic pressures continue to weigh on the mid- to lower-end segment, while the high-end market—particularly in eastern Bangkok—has moved in the opposite direction, maintaining steady sales.
Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) shows the eastern zone accounts for nearly 50% of total project value and property transfers in Bangkok, underlining its role as a key location for higher-quality demand amid economic volatility.
Strategically, Bang Na is viewed as an area with stable demand and relatively low volatility. Pakpring Karoon, Head of Marketing for Low-Rise Projects at Sansiri, said sales in Bang Na have grown gradually rather than swinging with the economic cycle.
Even during softer market periods, she said average sales have not contracted. Instead, developers have focused on retaining their existing customer base while expanding over the long term—an advantage that is increasingly hard to find in many parts of Bangkok.
She added that Bang Na stands out because it serves the upper-end market in terms of accessibility, infrastructure, and connectivity to major business zones. Sansiri therefore groups Bang Na with Krungthep Kreetha as a core location for high-priced residential development with comparatively lower risk.
Bang Na is no longer seen only as a gateway to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). It has increasingly evolved into an “extended business district”, supported by mixed-use developments such as Bangkok Mall and the continued expansion of amenities and retail centres.
These projects are drawing high net worth buyers, including senior professionals and expatriates working in Thailand. Many are seeking homes near the area’s concentration of international schools, such as Wellington College, Brighton College and Concordian International School.
As a result, demand is driven largely by higher-income office workers and executives with strong purchasing power. Unlike areas that rely mainly on owner-occupiers, the Bang Na–Krungthep Kreetha corridor typically attracts mixed demand—both long-term residents and buyers who also view property as an investment.
This has pushed developers to design homes that match an upmarket lifestyle while still offering potential for future value growth.
On the supply side, new projects have continued to enter the market in 2025–2026.
These include Sansiri’s “SANSIRI 10 EAST” luxury portfolio, spanning more than 165 rai with a total value of about 18 billion baht across four premium brands, including Narasiri Bangna Km 10 and Setthasiri. The scale of investment reflects developers’ confidence in the area’s long-term potential.
Meanwhile, the new Krungthep Kreetha road (Srinagarindra–Rom Klao) has maintained its status as a luxury housing cluster, with more than 40 premium projects on the market. New launches priced at 45–100 million baht and above are targeting “young affluent” buyers—high-earning professionals seeking high-quality homes in locations with a strong prestige identity.
Eastern Bangkok continues to benefit from multiple transport links, including the Yellow Line and Orange Line, as well as proximity to Suvarnabhumi Airport, at around 15 minutes.
The area’s concentration of leading international schools further supports demand, alongside land-price growth averaging 13–15% per year and rental yields in the luxury home segment of about 5%.
Overall, eastern Bangkok in 2026 is not only a premium residential cluster but also a high-stability location that supports both living and investment, standing out as economic uncertainty persists.