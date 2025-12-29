Prime Zone accelerates Thailand’s economy through asset recovery

Thunwa Rungsittimongkol, CEO of Prime Zone Asset Management (Prime Zone), a subsidiary of the BTS Group through its Rabbit Holdings stake, discusses the company's growth and vision since its establishment in 2022.
As an asset management company (AMC), it operates under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), focusing on managing non-performing assets (NPAs) and providing a platform for second chances in financial recovery.
“Prime Zone was created with the vision of offering second chances to those who have stumbled financially, helping them get back on their feet," Thunwa said.
Prime Zone was established with a commitment to be a key player in creating and driving Thailand’s economy by revitalising troubled assets and generating new value from them.
Positioning as a ‘solution provider’ in the real estate sector
The company positions itself as a ‘solution provider’ within the financial ecosystem, particularly in the real estate sector. Prime Zone adds value to second-hand homes, offering quality properties to buyers at competitive prices.
Prime Zone has seen impressive growth since its inception. Its assets under management (AUM) have tripled, reaching 1.9 billion baht, with revenue surpassing 150 million baht—more than a sevenfold increase. The company’s profits for 2025 are expected to exceed 50 million baht, marking a 25% growth from the previous year.
This growth is driven by an efficient debt management model, effective cash collection, and the successful sales of second-hand homes—forming the solid foundation for Prime Zone's continued success.
Looking ahead, Thunwa sees this period as a “golden investment opportunity.” With debt costs and asset values currently at attractive levels, Prime Zone is well-positioned to leverage this cost advantage for long-term profit.
“The long-term goal is to establish sustainable growth for the organisation and prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) to support the expanding AMC industry,” he said.
Key revenue-generating projects
Thunwa explained that Prime Zone is undertaking several key projects to drive its revenue:
A commitment to Thailand’s economy and sustainable success
Thunwa reckons, “Prime Zone is more than just a debt management company; we are a company dedicated to promoting Thailand’s economy. We take pride in helping debtors regain their dignity and providing quality homes to Thai citizens."
“I am confident that Prime Zone is a key player with the potential for growth and creating a positive social impact. We are ready to move forward and achieve sustainable success together,” he concluded.