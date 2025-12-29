Prime Zone accelerates Thailand’s economy through asset recovery

Thunwa Rungsittimongkol, CEO of Prime Zone Asset Management (Prime Zone), a subsidiary of the BTS Group through its Rabbit Holdings stake, discusses the company's growth and vision since its establishment in 2022.

As an asset management company (AMC), it operates under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), focusing on managing non-performing assets (NPAs) and providing a platform for second chances in financial recovery.

“Prime Zone was created with the vision of offering second chances to those who have stumbled financially, helping them get back on their feet," Thunwa said.

Prime Zone was established with a commitment to be a key player in creating and driving Thailand’s economy by revitalising troubled assets and generating new value from them.