Prime Zone accelerates Thailand’s economy through asset recovery

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

Prime Zone Asset Management showcases a creative business plan to drive Thailand’s economy by revitalising troubled assets and providing second chances for debtors who did not intend to fail financially.

Thunwa Rungsittimongkol, CEO of Prime Zone Asset Management (Prime Zone), a subsidiary of the BTS Group through its Rabbit Holdings stake, discusses the company's growth and vision since its establishment in 2022. 

As an asset management company (AMC), it operates under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), focusing on managing non-performing assets (NPAs) and providing a platform for second chances in financial recovery.

“Prime Zone was created with the vision of offering second chances to those who have stumbled financially, helping them get back on their feet," Thunwa said. 

Prime Zone was established with a commitment to be a key player in creating and driving Thailand’s economy by revitalising troubled assets and generating new value from them.

Positioning as a ‘solution provider’ in the real estate sector

The company positions itself as a ‘solution provider’ within the financial ecosystem, particularly in the real estate sector. Prime Zone adds value to second-hand homes, offering quality properties to buyers at competitive prices.

Prime Zone has seen impressive growth since its inception. Its assets under management (AUM) have tripled, reaching 1.9 billion baht, with revenue surpassing 150 million baht—more than a sevenfold increase. The company’s profits for 2025 are expected to exceed 50 million baht, marking a 25% growth from the previous year.

This growth is driven by an efficient debt management model, effective cash collection, and the successful sales of second-hand homes—forming the solid foundation for Prime Zone's continued success.

Looking ahead, Thunwa sees this period as a “golden investment opportunity.” With debt costs and asset values currently at attractive levels, Prime Zone is well-positioned to leverage this cost advantage for long-term profit.

“The long-term goal is to establish sustainable growth for the organisation and prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) to support the expanding AMC industry,” he said.

Thunwa Rungsittimongkol, CEO of Prime Zone Asset Management (Prime Zone)

Key revenue-generating projects

Thunwa explained that Prime Zone is undertaking several key projects to drive its revenue:

  • First Home Project: This initiative helps buyers select homes that are ready for immediate occupancy. Prime Zone renovates NPA properties, allowing customers to move in without the hassle of additional repairs, offering homes in prime locations at affordable prices.
     
  • Home for Hero: Aimed at addressing the credit gap for freelancers and self-employed individuals, this project allows participants to build a credit score by paying directly to Prime Zone. Once their credit history is established, they can transition to traditional banking systems for mortgages. The key feature of this project is that customers can move into their homes immediately while making payments.
     
  • Smart Match: This service facilitates the sale of collateral assets for debtors. Prime Zone acts as an intermediary, ensuring that buyers acquire high-quality properties at competitive prices, while debtors can pay off their debts more quickly. This model provides tax benefits and a win-win solution for both buyers and debtors.

A commitment to Thailand’s economy and sustainable success

Thunwa reckons, “Prime Zone is more than just a debt management company; we are a company dedicated to promoting Thailand’s economy. We take pride in helping debtors regain their dignity and providing quality homes to Thai citizens."

“I am confident that Prime Zone is a key player with the potential for growth and creating a positive social impact. We are ready to move forward and achieve sustainable success together,” he concluded.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy