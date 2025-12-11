Thailand Property Market Faces ‘Mortgage Rejection Crisis’ as Mass Buyers Struggle to Secure Loans

Six key locations in Bangkok present a double-edged sword of high-end growth and mounting risk for developers retreating from the affordable segment.

A stark divide is emerging in Thailand's real estate sector, with soaring loan rejection rates among lower-income buyers forcing developers to pivot towards the affluent luxury market. Analysts warn of a "Mortgage Rejection Crisis" that threatens the affordability of housing across Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

According to a report by Bussakorn Phoosae in Krungthep Turakij, citing data from Terra Media and Consulting, the property market is grappling with a severe downturn in purchasing power.

For homes priced under 3 million baht, the mortgage rejection rate has hit an unprecedented high of 70 per cent.

Piyaporn Lertwisuttipaiboon, market research manager at Terra Media, stated that these figures are not just statistics but a clear warning sign of the most persistent issue the Thai property market has faced in years: the inability of mass-market buyers to secure financing.

This crisis has prompted developers to aggressively retreat from the mass housing sector and focus on high-end clientele—individuals with the necessary cash flow who are less reliant on borrowing.

Suburban Real Demand Offers a Lifeline

Despite the systemic risk, Piyaporn notes that genuine opportunities remain.

The market for "real demand"—owner-occupiers—is still viable, particularly for low-rise properties (townhomes and detached houses) priced under 10 million baht in promising suburban locations.

