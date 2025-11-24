Thai Property Transfers Plunge 9.3% in Nine Months, Recovery Hinges on Government Stimulus

REIC reports Q3 demand recovery driven by fee cuts and low interest rates; Forecasts 13% spike in Q4 as 'Quick Big Win' measures take effect.

The Thai property market recorded a significant decline in activity over the first nine months of 2025, but the industry is banking on government stimulus to drive a strong recovery in the final quarter, according to the Real Estate Information Center (REIC).

Accumulated residential ownership transfers across Thailand from January to September fell by 9.3% in volume (227,106 units) and 12.4% in value (617.7 billion baht) year-on-year (YoY), reflecting persistently sluggish consumer purchasing power.

The contraction was seen across all housing types, with the condominium sector performing particularly poorly, recording a 13.3% drop in unit transfers and a 19.3% fall in value (YoY).

However, Kamonpob Weerapala, managing director of the Government Housing Bank (GHB) and acting Director of the REIC, noted that the third quarter showed signs of a turnaround.

Total property transfers nationwide increased by 9.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 84,397 units in Q3 2025.