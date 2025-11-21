Thailand's EEC Property Market Stalls as THB 270 Billion in Housing Stock Piles Up

New property supply in the Eastern Economic Corridor contracted by 67.8% in H1 2025, with slumping demand and poor absorption rates signalling a challenging year for developers.

The housing market across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is facing significant headwinds, with the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reporting a dramatic drop in new activity and a surge in unsold inventory during the first half of 2025.

The data reflects a distinct pattern of "supply expansion contrasting with a demand slowdown."

While the total value of existing properties rose by over 21%, new supply plummeted by a steep 67.8%, indicating extreme caution among developers due to increased building costs and stagnating consumer appetite.

The crucial absorption rate—the speed at which properties are sold—fell sharply from 2.8% to just 1.7%.

This poor sales performance led to a massive accumulated stock of 64,644 unsold units, valued at over 270 billion baht.

The most vulnerable segment remains townhouses priced between 1.01 and 2 million baht, reflecting weak purchasing power among middle and lower-income earners.