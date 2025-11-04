EEC approves digital infrastructure plan to position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub

EEC's new plan aims to transform Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor into a digital powerhouse, focusing on telecom infrastructure and smart city development

EEC approves digital infrastructure plan to position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub On November 3, 2025, at the Conference Room of the Telecommunications Building (NT), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, chaired the 5th EEC Policy Committee meeting (2025). The meeting, attended by Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC), discussed several important resolutions to advance the EEC into "ASEAN's Digital Hub" and a center for new industries.

  1. Approval of the "Digital Infrastructure Development Plan (2024-2027)"
    The committee approved the "Digital Infrastructure Development Plan 2024-2027," which aims to fully transition the EEC into a digital economy and society. The plan will focus on enhancing the digital infrastructure and services to be modern, efficient, and capable of supporting future technological investments. The overall goal is to improve the quality of life for the people in the area and develop the EEC into a smart city of international standards.

The plan consists of two main strategies:

  • Strategy 1: Develop digital infrastructure to support the growth of a digital economy and society.
  • Strategy 2: Enhance the efficiency of digital technology usage to create economic, social, and environmental value.

Notable projects under this plan include:

  • Upgrading telecommunications infrastructure to improve international internet networks and positioning the EEC as the “ASEAN Digital Hub.”
  • Developing digital infrastructure that aligns with transportation and public utilities in the region.
  • Updating laws and regulations related to digital activities.
  • Advancing smart city development and offering digital government services to ease business operations and provide better public service.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has been assigned as the main authority to oversee and monitor the progress of this plan, with relevant agencies expected to use it as a framework to design implementation plans and secure future funding.

  1. Update on the Eastern Economic Corridor Act (2018)
    The committee also reviewed the effectiveness of the Eastern Economic Corridor Act of 2018. The Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University was assigned to consult on this evaluation, which included feedback from over 350 people from government agencies, the private sector, and the general public, as well as legal experts and EEC officials.

The results showed that the law remains relevant and effective for driving the country's new economy. The EEC is a strategically important area that aims to boost industries to global standards. The Act supports investment, enhances competitiveness, and helps provide One-Stop Services (OSS) to reduce obstacles and lower operational costs for businesses. Additionally, the law promotes social equality by funding the development of local communities, compensating those affected by development, and providing educational opportunities for local residents. This has led to job creation and tangible income generation.

  1. Progress on EEC Development and Special Economic Zones
    The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the EEC development, with the EEC Office reporting that a total of 46 special economic zones (SEZs) have been established (with 7 more awaiting Cabinet approval). These zones include:
  • 32 industrial parks
  • 9 special economic zones for specific activities
  • 5 privately established industrial zones

Furthermore, the EEC Office has developed the EEC-OSS (One-Stop Service) system, which already offers over 50 services, covering everything from setting up economic zones to applying for investment benefits and obtaining various legal permits, including land excavation, construction, and public health approvals.

This meeting and the approval of the new digital infrastructure plan demonstrate the government's commitment to making the EEC a leading hub for technology and innovation in Southeast Asia.

