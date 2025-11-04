EEC approves digital infrastructure plan to position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub

On November 3, 2025, at the Conference Room of the Telecommunications Building (NT), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, chaired the 5th EEC Policy Committee meeting (2025). The meeting, attended by Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC), discussed several important resolutions to advance the EEC into "ASEAN's Digital Hub" and a center for new industries.
The plan consists of two main strategies:
Notable projects under this plan include:
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has been assigned as the main authority to oversee and monitor the progress of this plan, with relevant agencies expected to use it as a framework to design implementation plans and secure future funding.
The results showed that the law remains relevant and effective for driving the country's new economy. The EEC is a strategically important area that aims to boost industries to global standards. The Act supports investment, enhances competitiveness, and helps provide One-Stop Services (OSS) to reduce obstacles and lower operational costs for businesses. Additionally, the law promotes social equality by funding the development of local communities, compensating those affected by development, and providing educational opportunities for local residents. This has led to job creation and tangible income generation.
Furthermore, the EEC Office has developed the EEC-OSS (One-Stop Service) system, which already offers over 50 services, covering everything from setting up economic zones to applying for investment benefits and obtaining various legal permits, including land excavation, construction, and public health approvals.
This meeting and the approval of the new digital infrastructure plan demonstrate the government's commitment to making the EEC a leading hub for technology and innovation in Southeast Asia.