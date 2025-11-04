EEC approves digital infrastructure plan to position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub

Update on the Eastern Economic Corridor Act (2018)

The committee also reviewed the effectiveness of the Eastern Economic Corridor Act of 2018. The Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University was assigned to consult on this evaluation, which included feedback from over 350 people from government agencies, the private sector, and the general public, as well as legal experts and EEC officials.

The results showed that the law remains relevant and effective for driving the country's new economy. The EEC is a strategically important area that aims to boost industries to global standards. The Act supports investment, enhances competitiveness, and helps provide One-Stop Services (OSS) to reduce obstacles and lower operational costs for businesses. Additionally, the law promotes social equality by funding the development of local communities, compensating those affected by development, and providing educational opportunities for local residents. This has led to job creation and tangible income generation.

Progress on EEC Development and Special Economic Zones

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the EEC development, with the EEC Office reporting that a total of 46 special economic zones (SEZs) have been established (with 7 more awaiting Cabinet approval). These zones include:

32 industrial parks

9 special economic zones for specific activities

5 privately established industrial zones

Furthermore, the EEC Office has developed the EEC-OSS (One-Stop Service) system, which already offers over 50 services, covering everything from setting up economic zones to applying for investment benefits and obtaining various legal permits, including land excavation, construction, and public health approvals.

This meeting and the approval of the new digital infrastructure plan demonstrate the government's commitment to making the EEC a leading hub for technology and innovation in Southeast Asia.