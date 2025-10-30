BTS won't abandon U-Tapao aviation city project, awaits EEC’s finalisation of investment benefits

Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings, confirmed that the company would not abandon the U-Tapao airport and Eastern Aviation City development project, in which BTS holds shares through the U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA), along with three other stakeholders, including Bangkok Airways and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction.

Despite delays in the project, which began with the bidding process over five years ago, Keeree emphasized that the shareholders were committed to moving forward. The project has faced significant setbacks, particularly due to uncertainties surrounding infrastructure investment, such as the high-speed rail link connecting three airports, and the lack of a clear Notice to Proceed (NTP) due to unresolved issues regarding investment benefits for the bidders.

The company has been in talks with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to expedite the resolution of these investment benefit issues. Keeree highlighted that clarity on aspects like infrastructure, such as the high-speed rail, expressways, and passenger terminal buildings (with a capacity of 12 million passengers per year), as well as tax incentives, was critical to attract investment.