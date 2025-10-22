BTS Green Line fares to rise to maximum of 65 baht from November 1

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has confirmed that fares for the BTS Green Line extensions will increase to a maximum of 65 baht starting November 1, 2025, moving from a flat 15-baht rate to a distance-based fare system to better reflect actual service costs.
Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, said the fare adjustment covers all three extended routes — Mo Chit–Khu Khot, Bang Chak–Samut Prakan, and Pho Nimit–Bang Wa — as the city struggles to cover the annual 9.01-billion-baht operating and maintenance cost for the 36 new stations over 44 kilometres. Current revenues stand at just 2.4 billion baht, forcing the BMA to subsidise losses of more than 6 billion baht each year.
The BMA stressed that even after the adjustment, fares remain lower than the average rates of metro systems in other major cities worldwide. To cushion the impact, the city has introduced discount measures:
The fare hike mainly affects passengers using only the extension routes, with increases of 2–30 baht depending on travel distance. Those travelling solely on the main concession line will see no change.
The BMA said the reform aims to ensure long-term financial sustainability while maintaining safe, efficient, and affordable public transport.
For enquiries and feedback: