BTS Green Line fares to rise to maximum of 65 baht from November 1

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has confirmed that fares for the BTS Green Line extensions will increase to a maximum of 65 baht starting November 1, 2025, moving from a flat 15-baht rate to a distance-based fare system to better reflect actual service costs.

Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, said the fare adjustment covers all three extended routes — Mo Chit–Khu Khot, Bang Chak–Samut Prakan, and Pho Nimit–Bang Wa — as the city struggles to cover the annual 9.01-billion-baht operating and maintenance cost for the 36 new stations over 44 kilometres. Current revenues stand at just 2.4 billion baht, forcing the BMA to subsidise losses of more than 6 billion baht each year.

New fare structure (effective November 1, 2025)