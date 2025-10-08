BMA to settle 32-billion-baht BTS debt, plans green line fare restructure capped at 65 baht

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has provided an update on the city’s preparations to settle the outstanding debt for the BTS Green Line project. Following the Administrative Court’s order directing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pay Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTSC) for outstanding operations and maintenance (O&M) fees, the BMA is currently arranging funds for payment, expected to be completed by October 31, 2025. The total sum amounts to approximately 32 billion baht.
The governor emphasised that the debt repayment will not affect ongoing projects, as the funds come from accumulated reserves with no binding obligations. After repayment, around 5-6 billion baht in reserves will remain. He stressed that the BMA continues to manage the budget prudently, ensuring value for money, noting that delaying repayment would incur interest at a minimum loan rate (MLR +1), which exceeds the interest earned from deposits. Compliance with the court’s order is necessary to resolve the matter, he said.
Chadchart also highlighted that the BMA currently spends roughly 8 billion baht annually on operating costs for BTS, while fare collection generates only about 2 billion baht. Although fares are not directly linked to debt repayment, other budget allocations must cover the shortfall, which could be unfair to residents who do not use the service.
Consequently, the BMA is considering restructuring fares to better reflect actual operating costs, with a proposed maximum fare of 65 baht along the line. Short-distance routes within the city may see lower fares, while longer journeys may incur higher costs according to distance. The plan is under careful study, with the administration committed to transparency, grounded in reality, and prioritising the public’s interest, said Chadchart.