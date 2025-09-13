BMA Vows to Clear THB 30 Billion Green Line Debt Within 30 Days

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has committed to resolving its 30 billion baht debt for the Green Line electric railway within 30 days.

The BMA owes Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTSC) over 31.5 billion baht for outstanding operations and maintenance (O&M) fees.

The announcement comes after a special committee report revealed the full extent of the debt, which includes principal and interest.

According to Kanoknuch Klinsung, a Bangkok Council member on the committee, the total outstanding amount includes 12.2 billion baht from a lawsuit filed between 2021 and 2022, and another 17.1 billion baht from November 2022 to December 2024. An additional 8.3 billion baht is expected to be added in 2025.

Negotiations between the BMA, represented by its company Krungthep Thanakom, and BTSC have stalled.

The BMA has proposed paying a portion of the debt on the condition that BTSC unconditionally withdraws its legal action. If no agreement is reached, the matter would be settled in the Central Administrative Court.