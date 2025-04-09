BMA urged to speed up debt payment to BTSC to avoid daily ฺBt5B interest liability

A special committee of the Bangkok Council has called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to expedite payment of outstanding debts to BTS Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) to avoid potential daily interest liabilities of up to 5 billion baht.

Bangkok Councillor Warns Against Prolonged Legal Battle

The warning was delivered on Wednesday by Napapon Jirakul, Bangkok councillor for Bangkok Noi district and chairman of the committee, during a council meeting held at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng.

The meeting was attended by BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, four deputy governors—Chakkraphan Phiewngam, Wissanu Supsompol, Tavida Kamolvej, and Sanon Wangsangboon—along with senior BMA officials.