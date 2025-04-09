BMA urged to speed up debt payment to BTSC to avoid daily ฺBt5B interest liability

A special committee of the Bangkok Council has called on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to expedite payment of outstanding debts to BTS Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) to avoid potential daily interest liabilities of up to 5 billion baht.
The warning was delivered on Wednesday by Napapon Jirakul, Bangkok councillor for Bangkok Noi district and chairman of the committee, during a council meeting held at Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng.
The meeting was attended by BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, four deputy governors—Chakkraphan Phiewngam, Wissanu Supsompol, Tavida Kamolvej, and Sanon Wangsangboon—along with senior BMA officials.
Napapon presented his committee’s findings regarding BMA’s debts to BTSC for operation and maintenance (O&M) services on the first and second Green Line extensions.
The report was compiled after seven meetings, which included testimonies from the BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department and its business arm, Krungthep Thanakom (KT). It addressed the legal and financial implications surrounding unpaid O&M costs.
Napapon stressed that prolonging the legal battle with BTSC would not be in the BMA’s best interest, especially as the Supreme Administrative Court had already ruled against the BMA in a previous case.
The BMA was ordered by the Supreme Administrative Court on 26 December 2024 to pay 14.476 billion baht to BTSC for O&M costs covering April 2017 to May 2021. The payment was made following the ruling.
However, three additional unpaid debts remain, and BTSC has already filed two lawsuits with the Central Administrative Court for the first two amounts. Napapon warned that if the BMA loses these cases, it may face interest liabilities of up to 5 billion baht per day.
According to the committee's report, the remaining debts are as follows:
Napapon recommended that the BMA promptly pay the first two debt amounts without waiting for court rulings. He also advised the administration to use collected fare revenue to cover the third amount as much as possible.
Additionally, Napapon urged the BMA to negotiate with BTSC either to reduce the outstanding debt or to suspend further accumulation of interest.