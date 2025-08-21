Green Line Operator Urges BMA to Settle THB34 Billion Debt

BTS Group is hoping that Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt will propose a plan to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Council in September to use the city's accumulated reserve funds to clear more than 34 billion baht in outstanding operations and maintenance (O&M) debt for the Green Line Skytrain.

The company has outlined a plan to use the funds to clear its own debts and boost business liquidity.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC), the operator of the Green Line, stated that the company is still awaiting payment of the approximately 34 billion baht in outstanding O&M fees for Green Line extensions 1 and 2.

He added that if the BMA settles this debt, BTSC plans to use the funds to pay off its own debts and increase business liquidity, with the planning department currently reviewing other potential investments.

The outstanding O&M debt is divided into three portions:

The second portion of the debt, covering O&M fees from June 2021 to October 2022, totals 12.61 billion baht, comprising 10.13 billion baht in principal and 2.48 billion baht in interest.

The third portion, for the period from November 2021 to December 2024, totals 17.60 billion baht, with 15.76 billion baht in principal and 1.83 billion baht in interest.

The final portion, from 1 January to May 2025, totals 3.70 billion baht, consisting of 3.65 billion baht in principal and 46.78 million baht in interest.