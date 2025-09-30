BMA, KT to discuss multi-billion debt case as BTSC hopes for payout

The Central Administrative Court on September 29, 2025 delivered its ruling in a case filed by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd (KT), concerning a breach of the operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the BTS Skytrain Green Line extension between June 1, 2021 and November 20, 2022.

The court ordered the BMA and KT to pay BTSC approximately 11 billion baht plus interest for operating and maintaining the Green Line extension, in accordance with their contractual obligations. The sum must be paid within 180 days from the date the case reaches final judgment.

A source from the BMA said that following the ruling, the city administration would need to consult with its executives on whether to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court, since the case remains under the jurisdiction of the Central Administrative Court.

“If the BMA files an appeal, the debt will continue to accrue interest. A meeting between BMA executives and KT has been scheduled for September 30 to decide on the next step,” the source said.

The issue of paying for O&M services has been under discussion for some time. One option put forward to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council is to use the BMA’s accumulated funds to settle the debt. Officials argue that clearing the debt promptly would ease the burden on the city, which currently pays around 5.4 million baht in daily interest. Redirecting these funds to development projects would yield greater public benefit.