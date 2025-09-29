Court orders BMA to pay 11bn baht debt to Green Line operator BTSC

Central Administrative Court ruling

The Central Administrative Court on Monday ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its enterprise, Krung Thep Thanakom Co Ltd, to pay 11 billion baht owed to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC).

The court ruled that the BMA and Krung Thep Thanakom must honour their contract and settle the 11 billion baht debt for hiring BTSC to operate and maintain the first and second extensions of the Green Line between June 2021 and October 2022. Payment, including accrued interest, must be made within 180 days of the ruling.