BTS Group Advocates Electric Trains as Thailand’s Main Transport System to Drive the Country Toward Its Net Zero Target by 2050

Mr. Ross stated that BTS Group is fully committed to supporting Thailand’s goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050. However, in order to achieve this target within the transport sector, Thailand must accelerate the expansion of its rail network, especially electric train systems. Currently, more than 80% of Thai people travel by car, accounting for as much as 95% of carbon emissions in the transport sector, while rail-based travel makes up only 15% of total trips but produces merely 3% of emissions.

To reach the Net Zero goal, electric trains should be promoted as the country’s main mode of transportation, as they offer a low-carbon, safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel option. This approach aligns with three key pillars of sustainability: 1. Environmental Responsibility: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable energy use. 2. Social Accessibility: Ensuring transport systems are easily accessible and affordable. 3. Economic Viability: Promoting economically viable investment. Most importantly, the success of this transition will require strong government support, including policies that lower the cost of living to encourage more people to use electric trains. If implemented effectively, Thailand could even achieve Net Zero earlier than 2050.