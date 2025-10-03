BTS Group Identifies Three Key Pillars for Sustainable Transport in Thailand

The operator of Bangkok’s Skytrain, BTS Group Holdings, has identified three critical factors necessary to make electric rail the backbone of the nation’s transport system and help Thailand achieve its Net Zero emissions target possibly earlier than the 2050 goal.

Daniel Ross, Group Chief Investment Officer and Head of Sustainability Development at BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, outlined the company's perspective on sustainability during a recent industry seminar.

The three factors crucial for a transition to sustainable transport are:

Environmental Responsibility: Prioritising the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the use of sustainable energy sources.

Social Accessibility: Ensuring public transport systems are easily accessible and priced affordably.

Economic Viability: Guaranteeing that all investments and operational expenditure deliver value for money.

Ross noted that these elements are essential to realise a Multimodal Transport system, effectively connecting rail, road, air, and water.

Furthermore, future infrastructure must be Climate Resilient, able to withstand conditions like flooding and extreme heat, while offering solutions for passenger comfort.

The electric rail mass transit system is environmentally superior, surpassed only by walking and cycling, and offers the highest safety standards.