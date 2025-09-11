BTS and BEM back new government’s plan to ease cost of living

A key element is cutting transport expenses, building on the Pheu Thai administration’s 20-baht flat-fare metro policy. The scheme has already received positive signals from private operators, reflecting public-private cooperation to ease commuter burdens.
While Anutin’s cabinet line-up is still under vetting and the government’s policy statement being drafted, officials indicate the fare scheme may be adjusted in form but remain central to cost-of-living relief.
Sombat Kitjalaksana, executive director of Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), said the policy would not hurt company revenues, citing steady growth in passenger numbers. The Blue Line carried an average of 520,000 weekday trips in August, up 7% from July.
He added that future growth will be fuelled by new property developments along the routes and the expansion of the Orange Line, with the eastern section ready in two years.
BEM is also rolling out EMV card payments and fast-track channels at busy stations such as Sukhumvit and Lumpini to improve passenger convenience.
BTS Group Holdings (BTS) echoed its support, stressing that even if the government drops the scheme, the company’s overall revenue would not be affected as ridership remains strong. BTS has already prepared registration systems and revenue collection upgrades to accommodate the policy if it proceeds.
Executives noted that fare payment systems worldwide are moving beyond card tapping towards QR codes and biometric scans.
Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit described the 20-baht fare as a flagship policy, with pilot projects on the Purple and Red Lines and supporting legislation completed.
He highlighted broader achievements, including expanded road networks, nationwide rail development to cut logistics costs, and addressing long-standing congestion at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
According to the ministry, public registration for the 20-baht scheme opened on August 25 via the “Thang Rath” app, with uptake continuing to climb.