BTS and BEM back new government’s plan to ease cost of living

BTS Group Holdings (BTS) echoed its support, stressing that even if the government drops the scheme, the company’s overall revenue would not be affected as ridership remains strong. BTS has already prepared registration systems and revenue collection upgrades to accommodate the policy if it proceeds.

Executives noted that fare payment systems worldwide are moving beyond card tapping towards QR codes and biometric scans.

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit described the 20-baht fare as a flagship policy, with pilot projects on the Purple and Red Lines and supporting legislation completed.

He highlighted broader achievements, including expanded road networks, nationwide rail development to cut logistics costs, and addressing long-standing congestion at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

According to the ministry, public registration for the 20-baht scheme opened on August 25 via the “Thang Rath” app, with uptake continuing to climb.