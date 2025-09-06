The stories behind Bangkok's quirky BTS station names

Today, the Chidlom station sits at the heart of a bustling shopping district, but its name still carries a poetic nod to breezy open spaces of the past. Phloen Chit: joyful soul Just one stop away lies Phloen Chit (เพลินจิต), another name with a rich backstory.

The station takes its name from Phloen Chit Road, which was christened by King Rama VI. The phrase translates as “joyful soul,” reflecting the monarch’s penchant for giving uplifting and meaningful names to Bangkok’s streets.

Once a quiet residential area, the neighbourhood is now a hub of embassies, offices, and luxury hotels, yet the station name preserves its cheerful royal origin.

Mo Chit: the doctor’s land Perhaps the quirkiest of the three, Mo Chit (หมอชิต) literally means “Doctor Chit.” In this case, the station is named after Dr Chit Naphasap, a well-known herbalist and landowner in the area.

His legacy endured not only in the place name but also through the Mo Chit bus terminal, which became one of Bangkok’s busiest transport hubs for decades.