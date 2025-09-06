The stories behind Bangkok's quirky BTS station names

From Chidlom to Phloen Chit to Mo Chit, these names often spark giggles from tourists.
But behind the humour lies fascinating history, royal connections, and even personal legacies that shaped the city’s landscape. Chidlom: close to the wind The name Chidlom (ชิดลม) literally translates to “close to the wind.”
It was originally given by Phaya Phakdinoraseth (พระยาภักดีนรเศรษฐ), the landowner who transformed the area into a 60-rai park. This land later became the site of the Nai Lert Hotel, a landmark of old Bangkok.
Today, the Chidlom station sits at the heart of a bustling shopping district, but its name still carries a poetic nod to breezy open spaces of the past. Phloen Chit: joyful soul Just one stop away lies Phloen Chit (เพลินจิต), another name with a rich backstory.
The station takes its name from Phloen Chit Road, which was christened by King Rama VI. The phrase translates as “joyful soul,” reflecting the monarch’s penchant for giving uplifting and meaningful names to Bangkok’s streets.
Once a quiet residential area, the neighbourhood is now a hub of embassies, offices, and luxury hotels, yet the station name preserves its cheerful royal origin.
Mo Chit: the doctor’s land Perhaps the quirkiest of the three, Mo Chit (หมอชิต) literally means “Doctor Chit.” In this case, the station is named after Dr Chit Naphasap, a well-known herbalist and landowner in the area.
His legacy endured not only in the place name but also through the Mo Chit bus terminal, which became one of Bangkok’s busiest transport hubs for decades.
Today, Mo Chit station remains a vital interchange, connecting commuters to the MRT and Chatuchak Weekend Market.
More than just funny names. For locals, these names are second nature, but for visitors, they can be both amusing and intriguing.
What might sound like a joke to a tourist is often a reflection of Bangkok’s layered history, blending royal influence, poetic expression, and personal tributes.
Next time you ride the BTS and hear the familiar announcement “Next station, Chit Lom… Next station, Phloen Chit… Next station, Mo Chit”, you might find yourself smiling not just at the quirky sound, but also at the stories embedded in each name.