Splash into Bangkok’s hidden waterway

Welcome aboard! The Khlong Saen Saep express boat service is an iconic feature of Bangkok’s transport system.

Unlike buses or taxis, the boats glide past congested streets, weaving through narrow waterways lined with shops, homes, and street vendors. Be ready for the occasional splash from passing boats; it’s all part of the experience.

The service runs along Khlong Saen Saep, connecting key points from Wat Si Bun Ruang in the east to Phan Fa Lilat near the old city.

There are two main lines: the NIDA Line and the Golden Mount Line, making it easy to cross large sections of Bangkok in under an hour.

Whether you’re commuting to work or sightseeing, these boats can save you time while giving you a perspective on the city few tourists see.