Next station Nana! Why do tourists chuckle?

Things get even more amusing when you consider Nana in the context of Chinese. In Mandarin, “Nana” sounds similar to “哪哪” (nǎ nǎ), which translates to “where, where?” This playful interpretation makes the station name sound almost like a whimsical question: “Where, where are we going?” In the minds of some Chinese-speaking tourists, it can create the feeling of a mysterious destination, an amusing quirk that gets a chuckle, especially when the station is announced mid-ride.

If that’s not enough to bring a smile to your face, some visitors have even compared the sound of the station name to a catchy tune. The repeated “Na na na” sound evokes the rhythm of the famous song “What’s My Name?” by Rihanna, which adds to the playful atmosphere. Instead of simply hearing a station name, some tourists might hear a beat, turning a mundane train stop into an impromptu music moment.

So, next time you’re on the BTS and hear “Next station: Nana,” take a moment to smile along with the other passengers. Whether you’re visiting your own “Nana” or simply hopping off at this vibrant part of Bangkok, you’ll join in the fun, appreciating how the simplest things can bring a little laughter to your day.

In a city that’s always on the move, sometimes it’s the little cultural quirks, like the chuckles at Nana Station, that make the journey all the more memorable. It’s just another reason to love Bangkok, where every stop along the way tells a story, and sometimes, even a good laugh.