Animal sounds Thai vs. English

It’s a fascinating reminder that language shapes the way we perceive even the simplest parts of life, including the noises our furry, feathery, and scaly friends make.
Let’s explore some of the most common animals and how their sounds differ between English and Thai.
In English, the rooster famously greets the morning with a loud “Cock-a-doodle-doo!” It’s an iconic sound that signals dawn.
In Thai, however, a rooster announces itself with a rhythmic “เอกอี้เอ๊กเอ๊ก” (pronounced ek ee ek ek).
Though it sounds very different, the effect is the same: a wake-up call to start the day.
Dogs are universally beloved companions, but their bark changes with language. English speakers know the familiar “Woof woof!”, while in Thai, a dog says “โฮ่งๆ” (hong hong).
Despite the difference in pronunciation, the energy and intent behind the sound are unmistakable.
Horses in English neigh, sounding like “Neigh!” But in Thai, they “speak” with a soft “ฮี้ๆ” (hee hee), mimicking the whinny in a way that fits the tonal beauty of Thai language.
The pig’s cheerful grunt is another classic. English gives us “Oink oink!”, whereas in Thai, it’s rendered as “อู๊ดๆ” (oud oud).
Both evoke the playful, messy charm of pigs, but the phonetics show the local linguistic flavour.
Thailand is famous for its elephants, and even their trumpet sounds are described differently.
English simply calls it a “Trumpet!”, while Thai speakers say “แปร๋นๆ” (praen praen), which has a sharp, lively feel reflecting the animal’s energy.
Frogs croak in English: “Croak croak!” In Thai, it’s “อ๊บๆ” (ob ob), a cute, bubbling imitation that brings the amphibians to life in a different way.
Finally, ducks quack. In English, it’s “Quack quack!” In Thai, it’s expressed as “ก้าบๆ” (kab kab), a short, punchy sound that captures the waddling bird perfectly.
These differences highlight the playful creativity of languages and how they interpret the same sounds differently.
It’s fun, surprising, and a little educational, showing that language isn’t just for humans; it also shapes how we experience the world around us, even the animal kingdom.
So, which animal sound surprised you the most? And what do animals sound like in your language?