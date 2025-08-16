Animal sounds Thai vs. English

Rooster

In English, the rooster famously greets the morning with a loud “Cock-a-doodle-doo!” It’s an iconic sound that signals dawn.

In Thai, however, a rooster announces itself with a rhythmic “เอกอี้เอ๊กเอ๊ก” (pronounced ek ee ek ek).

Though it sounds very different, the effect is the same: a wake-up call to start the day.

Dog

Dogs are universally beloved companions, but their bark changes with language. English speakers know the familiar “Woof woof!”, while in Thai, a dog says “โฮ่งๆ” (hong hong).

Despite the difference in pronunciation, the energy and intent behind the sound are unmistakable.

Horse

Horses in English neigh, sounding like “Neigh!” But in Thai, they “speak” with a soft “ฮี้ๆ” (hee hee), mimicking the whinny in a way that fits the tonal beauty of Thai language.