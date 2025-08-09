Would you eat \'Reptile Egg\' dessert? Here’s the story behind Khanom Khai Hia!

The story goes back to a time when the king, known for his refined taste, suddenly developed a craving for a unique dish, grilled monitor lizard eggs with mangosteen.
Back then, such delicacies were considered a royal treat, but there was one problem: since it wasn't egg-laying season, finding the eggs was impossible. Enter Chao Chom Waen, a clever royal consort renowned for her culinary expertise.
Not one to be defeated by a lack of ingredients, Chao Chom Waen had a brilliant idea. She used glutinous rice flour to create small "eggs," filling them with mung bean paste, a staple in many Thai sweets. These "eggs" were then deep-fried to a golden crisp and rolled in sugar and salt to mimic the savoury, rich flavour of the real monitor lizard eggs.
The dish was served with the mangosteen the king had craved, and much to her delight, he loved it.
Soon, this innovative dessert became a favourite at the royal court, and it was renamed Khanom Khai Hong, which translates to “swan egg dessert.” The new name sounded more appetising. It became a hit, not only because of its delicious taste but also due to its fascinating backstory.
While Khanom Khai Hia may sound unusual, the concept of combining sweet and savoury flavours is a hallmark of Thai cuisine. The sweet, crunchy exterior combined with the salty flavour gives the dessert a unique balance, making it a standout treat.
It's a fantastic example of Thai innovation in the kitchen, born out of necessity but blossomed into tradition.
Over the years, the dessert has evolved, but its roots in royal history remain intact. You can now find Khanom Khai Hia in various versions across Thailand, from traditional markets to upscale dessert shops.
The name might be curious, but the taste is undeniably delicious, blending sweet, salty, and savoury elements that make Thai desserts so distinctive.
The origins of Khanom Khai Hia offer a glimpse into Thailand's royal history and culinary creativity. While it may be rare to find monitor lizard eggs today, the desert's legacy continues to thrive.
So, if you’re ever in Thailand, don’t miss the opportunity to try this royal creation. Who knows? You might just find yourself craving those “lizard eggs”!