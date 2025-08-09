Would you eat \'Reptile Egg\' dessert? Here’s the story behind Khanom Khai Hia!

The story goes back to a time when the king, known for his refined taste, suddenly developed a craving for a unique dish, grilled monitor lizard eggs with mangosteen.

Back then, such delicacies were considered a royal treat, but there was one problem: since it wasn't egg-laying season, finding the eggs was impossible. Enter Chao Chom Waen, a clever royal consort renowned for her culinary expertise.

Not one to be defeated by a lack of ingredients, Chao Chom Waen had a brilliant idea. She used glutinous rice flour to create small "eggs," filling them with mung bean paste, a staple in many Thai sweets. These "eggs" were then deep-fried to a golden crisp and rolled in sugar and salt to mimic the savoury, rich flavour of the real monitor lizard eggs.

The dish was served with the mangosteen the king had craved, and much to her delight, he loved it.