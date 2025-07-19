Bangkok’s epic name: The longest city name in the world

The city of angels: shortening the name

While the full name is grand, Thais don’t typically use it in everyday conversation.

Instead, they refer to the city simply as Krung Thep Mahanakhon (translated as the City of Angels) or just Krung Thep, which is a shorthand version of the full name. It’s a more manageable term, but it still carries the same deep meaning of Bangkok's majestic origins.

The song that helped people remember

The full name might be tough to remember, even for native speakers, which is where the fun part comes in.

Thai rockstars Asanee & Wasan Chotikul turned Bangkok’s full name into a catchy song to help people remember it!

Thanks to his musical rendition, Krungthepmahanakhon is no longer just a city name—it’s an anthem that’s been stuck in the heads of many for decades.

Without that song, let’s face it—most of us would probably forget half of it!

Why Bangkok’s name matters

While the full name of Bangkok may sound a bit excessive, it’s a beautiful representation of the city's rich history, culture and spiritual significance.

It’s not just a name, it’s an embodiment of the values and pride that the Thai people carry in their hearts. The city has evolved from its ancient roots, but its spiritual and cultural foundations remain strong.