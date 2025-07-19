Bangkok’s epic name: The longest city name in the world

The official name of Bangkok is Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayuthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonpiman-Awatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit. That’s quite a lot to say in one breath, right?
But the length of the name isn’t just for show. It’s packed with deep meaning, representing the city’s divine protection, prosperity, and historical significance.
The name describes Bangkok as a city “like the city of angels,” home to the Emerald Buddha, and a place that no one can conquer. It also highlights the capital’s everlasting beauty, its royal palaces, and its strong spiritual foundation, all tied to the legacy of the former kingdom of Ayutthaya.
The name itself dates back to the founding of the city in 1782, when King Rama I decided to establish Bangkok as the new capital after the fall of Ayutthaya.
The name was carefully chosen to reflect the spiritual power and strength he wanted for the kingdom. It was a symbolic representation of Thailand’s resilience and divine favour.
Interestingly, the city was initially called ‘Bang Makok,’ which translates to ‘the place of hog plums.’ Over time, it was shortened to ‘Bangkok,’ which is how most of us know it today.
However, the elaborate full name is still used for official and ceremonial purposes.
While the full name is grand, Thais don’t typically use it in everyday conversation.
Instead, they refer to the city simply as Krung Thep Mahanakhon (translated as the City of Angels) or just Krung Thep, which is a shorthand version of the full name. It’s a more manageable term, but it still carries the same deep meaning of Bangkok's majestic origins.
The full name might be tough to remember, even for native speakers, which is where the fun part comes in.
Thai rockstars Asanee & Wasan Chotikul turned Bangkok’s full name into a catchy song to help people remember it!
Thanks to his musical rendition, Krungthepmahanakhon is no longer just a city name—it’s an anthem that’s been stuck in the heads of many for decades.
Without that song, let’s face it—most of us would probably forget half of it!
While the full name of Bangkok may sound a bit excessive, it’s a beautiful representation of the city's rich history, culture and spiritual significance.
It’s not just a name, it’s an embodiment of the values and pride that the Thai people carry in their hearts. The city has evolved from its ancient roots, but its spiritual and cultural foundations remain strong.