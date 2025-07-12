Quirky Thai desserts with hilarious names you won’t believe

When it comes to Thai cuisine, the food is as rich in flavour as it is in character. 

But some of Thailand's desserts come with names that are sure to make you do a double-take! From the hilarious "Rat Droppings Dessert" to the delightfully named "Going Broke Dessert," these treats have more than just surprising names—they’re bursting with flavour, too! Here are some of the quirkiest Thai desserts with names you just have to know about!

Kanom Kee Nu (ขนมขี้หนู) – Rat Droppings Dessert
First up, we have Kanom Kee Nu, which literally translates to "rat droppings dessert." While the name might sound off-putting, this sweet treat is far from unpleasant. Made from glutinous rice flour, sugar, and coconut, it’s shaped into small, round pieces that resemble, well... rat droppings! Don’t be fooled by the name, though—these bite-sized delicacies are incredibly sweet and chewy, making them a favourite at traditional Thai festivals.

Kanom Tang Taek (ขนมถังแตก) – Going Broke Dessert
Next on the list is Kanom Tang Taek, or the "Going Broke Dessert." The name might sound like it's describing a hard financial situation, but this crispy treat is all about having a sweet time. Made from a deep-fried dough stuffed with a sugary filling, it’s crispy on the outside and deliciously sweet on the inside. The name is tied to the fact that the dough puffs up dramatically as it’s fried, almost like it’s “breaking” or “going bankrupt.” Despite its name, it's a fun and satisfying snack!

Kanom Ba Bin (ขนมบ้าบิ่น) – The Silly Yet Sweet Coconut Cake
Then we have Kanom Ba Bin, a sweet coconut cake that might sound a little silly but tastes absolutely amazing. The name is playful, and while the dessert itself may seem simple, its rich flavour and texture make it irresistible. Made from coconut, rice flour, and sugar, this cake has a delightful crumbly texture with a satisfying sweetness, often enjoyed with a hot cup of tea.

Kanom Luem Kluen (ขนมลืมกลืน) – Forgot to Swallow Dessert
Finally, there’s Kanom Luem Kluen, or “Forgot to Swallow Dessert.” The name may sound strange, but it’s a fitting description of how tasty this dessert is—you might just want to savour it forever! The dessert is typically a soft and sweet coconut-based treat, often found in a sticky, chewy form. It’s so rich and flavorful that you might forget you’re supposed to swallow it!

Why do Thai desserts have such funny names?

In Thailand, the quirky names of desserts often come from their shape, texture, or the sensation they create when eaten. For instance, a dessert like Kanom Kee Nu gets its unusual name due to its round, small shape, while Kanom Tang Taek reflects the way the dessert looks when it expands during frying. The names aren’t just for humour—they’re rooted in the culture and give each dish its own personality.

