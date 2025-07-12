Quirky Thai desserts with hilarious names you won’t believe

But some of Thailand's desserts come with names that are sure to make you do a double-take! From the hilarious "Rat Droppings Dessert" to the delightfully named "Going Broke Dessert," these treats have more than just surprising names—they’re bursting with flavour, too! Here are some of the quirkiest Thai desserts with names you just have to know about!

Kanom Kee Nu (ขนมขี้หนู) – Rat Droppings Dessert

First up, we have Kanom Kee Nu, which literally translates to "rat droppings dessert." While the name might sound off-putting, this sweet treat is far from unpleasant. Made from glutinous rice flour, sugar, and coconut, it’s shaped into small, round pieces that resemble, well... rat droppings! Don’t be fooled by the name, though—these bite-sized delicacies are incredibly sweet and chewy, making them a favourite at traditional Thai festivals.