Quirky Thai desserts with hilarious names you won’t believe

But some of Thailand's desserts come with names that are sure to make you do a double-take! From the hilarious "Rat Droppings Dessert" to the delightfully named "Going Broke Dessert," these treats have more than just surprising names—they’re bursting with flavour, too! Here are some of the quirkiest Thai desserts with names you just have to know about!
In Thailand, the quirky names of desserts often come from their shape, texture, or the sensation they create when eaten. For instance, a dessert like Kanom Kee Nu gets its unusual name due to its round, small shape, while Kanom Tang Taek reflects the way the dessert looks when it expands during frying. The names aren’t just for humour—they’re rooted in the culture and give each dish its own personality.