Thailand\'s brilliant strategy: How it survived colonisation

This remarkable story of resilience showcases how Thailand’s leaders navigated a complex geopolitical landscape to preserve their sovereignty during the colonial era.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, much of Southeast Asia fell under the control of European colonial powers.

The British controlled Burma and Malaya, while the French took over Indochina, which included present-day Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. This created a precarious situation for Siam (now Thailand), which was sandwiched between the two empires.

At first glance, it appeared that Siam would inevitably be absorbed into one of the colonial spheres of influence.

However, Thailand’s success in maintaining its independence can be attributed to several factors, notably its strategic diplomacy and wise leadership.

At the heart of this success was King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who ruled from 1868 to 1910.

King Chulalongkorn understood the shifting dynamics of global power and sought to modernise Siam in ways that would appeal to Western powers, making the country more difficult to colonise.