Is “Farang” a racist word? Understanding the Thai term for foreigners

Some may feel uncomfortable when they hear it, associating it with a negative connotation, while others may wonder if it has racial undertones.
In this article, we’ll explore the true meaning, origin and cultural context of the word Farang and explain why it’s not inherently racist.
The word Farang has a rich historical origin that goes back centuries. It is derived from the old Persian word “Frank,” which refers to the people from the region of France or Western Europe.
Over time, the term Frank spread to many parts of Asia, including Thailand, where it came to refer to all Europeans or Westerners.
In Thailand, Farang became a general term for white foreigners. Historically, the Thai people didn’t distinguish between nationalities as we do today, so it was simpler to use Farang as an umbrella term to describe people from Europe, particularly those with lighter skin.
The word is still commonly used today, especially to describe Caucasian tourists or expats in Thailand.
The word Farang can also be traced back to Arabic and Persian influences. In Arabic, the term Faranji was used to refer to the Frankish people (Europeans).
The word entered Thailand through trade routes, especially during the Ayutthaya period, when Thai interactions with European and Arab traders were frequent.
The use of Farang to describe Westerners is believed to have come from this time.
Historical records, including royal letters from King Narai’s era, indicate that the term Farang was used to refer to the Portuguese, who were the first Europeans to arrive in Thailand.
Over time, this term expanded to include all Westerners. It is important to note that the term Farang was not initially associated with a racial or cultural stereotype but was simply a way to describe people from the West.
Unlike other words that have negative or racially charged meanings, Farang isn’t inherently offensive. It’s often used casually in day-to-day conversations, just as people in English-speaking countries might say “foreigner” or “westerner”. For example, a Thai person might refer to a foreign tourist as a Farang without any ill intent.
It’s used much like calling someone “a foreigner” in the U.S., which doesn’t have a racist connotation in itself.
However, like any word, context and tone matter. If the word is said with a rude or dismissive tone, it can feel disrespectful, just like how any term for a group of people can be used in an offensive manner.
The same word, depending on how it’s used, can either feel neutral or unwelcoming. The key takeaway is that the word Farang itself does not carry a racial slur, but the attitude behind it can determine how it’s received.
In Thailand, Farang is not a derogatory term. It has become so ingrained in the culture that it’s used widely without any malice. Thai people use it comfortably to refer to any white foreigner, whether they are tourists, expats, or even someone who has lived in Thailand for many years.
You’ll hear Farang in daily conversations, in shops, markets, or among friends who might be chatting about the presence of foreigners in their community.
For many Thais, the word is simply a descriptive term, much like how the word “American” or “Brit” is used in English. It’s an easy way to refer to people without focusing on their nationality or origin.
That being said, Farang doesn’t have the same level of specificity as, for example, the word American. It’s primarily a way to describe someone who appears to be from a Western background.
Interestingly, the word Farang is also used to refer to a fruit: the guava. When European traders introduced new fruits to Thailand, they brought guavas along with them, which were native to Mexico and the northern part of Central America.
Thai people began calling the fruit Farang, a reflection of the European influence.
The term Farang has also been used to refer to other imported goods, such as chewing gum, which is called หมากฝรั่ง (Mak Farang) in Thai. This reflects how the word has evolved and become integrated into Thai culture.