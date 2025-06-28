Is “Farang” a racist word? Understanding the Thai term for foreigners

The origins of "Farang"

The word Farang has a rich historical origin that goes back centuries. It is derived from the old Persian word “Frank,” which refers to the people from the region of France or Western Europe.

Over time, the term Frank spread to many parts of Asia, including Thailand, where it came to refer to all Europeans or Westerners.

In Thailand, Farang became a general term for white foreigners. Historically, the Thai people didn’t distinguish between nationalities as we do today, so it was simpler to use Farang as an umbrella term to describe people from Europe, particularly those with lighter skin.

The word is still commonly used today, especially to describe Caucasian tourists or expats in Thailand.

The word Farang can also be traced back to Arabic and Persian influences. In Arabic, the term Faranji was used to refer to the Frankish people (Europeans).

The word entered Thailand through trade routes, especially during the Ayutthaya period, when Thai interactions with European and Arab traders were frequent.

The use of Farang to describe Westerners is believed to have come from this time.

Historical records, including royal letters from King Narai’s era, indicate that the term Farang was used to refer to the Portuguese, who were the first Europeans to arrive in Thailand.

Over time, this term expanded to include all Westerners. It is important to note that the term Farang was not initially associated with a racial or cultural stereotype but was simply a way to describe people from the West.