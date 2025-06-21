“Sawatdee”: The invented Thai greeting

The birth of "Sawatdee"

So, how did “Sawatdee” come to be the go-to greeting that we know today?

The origin of this now-ubiquitous word goes back to the 1930s, a period of significant change in Thailand.

At that time, Thai radio shows were becoming increasingly popular, and radio hosts would sign off their programs with the phrase “ราตรีสวัสดิ์” (Good night).

While it was a polite expression, some people felt that it sounded like a direct translation from English and lacked a distinctly Thai feel.

This led to the idea of creating a uniquely Thai greeting that was more fitting for the country’s culture.

Enter Phraya Upakit Silapasan, a brilliant scholar and linguist, who took it upon himself to craft a new word that would embody the Thai spirit of goodwill.

Phraya Upakit, drawing inspiration from ancient Sanskrit, created the word “Sawatdee.” In Sanskrit, “su” means “good,” and “asti” means “to have” or “to be.” So, “Sawatdee” roughly translates to “wishing you goodness and well-being.”

It wasn’t just a greeting; it became a beautiful way to express good wishes and positive energy.