“Sawatdee”: The invented Thai greeting

Before the invention of the now-famous "Sawatdee," Thai people didn’t have a formal greeting as we know it today.
Instead, everyday conversations often began with casual questions like “กินข้าวหรือยัง?” (Have you eaten yet?) or “ไปไหนมา?” (Where have you been?).
These informal questions were the norm, reflecting the close-knit and caring nature of Thai society. A greeting, in the traditional sense, was simply a conversation starter rather than a formal exchange.
The birth of "Sawatdee"
So, how did “Sawatdee” come to be the go-to greeting that we know today?
The origin of this now-ubiquitous word goes back to the 1930s, a period of significant change in Thailand.
At that time, Thai radio shows were becoming increasingly popular, and radio hosts would sign off their programs with the phrase “ราตรีสวัสดิ์” (Good night).
While it was a polite expression, some people felt that it sounded like a direct translation from English and lacked a distinctly Thai feel.
This led to the idea of creating a uniquely Thai greeting that was more fitting for the country’s culture.
Enter Phraya Upakit Silapasan, a brilliant scholar and linguist, who took it upon himself to craft a new word that would embody the Thai spirit of goodwill.
Phraya Upakit, drawing inspiration from ancient Sanskrit, created the word “Sawatdee.” In Sanskrit, “su” means “good,” and “asti” means “to have” or “to be.” So, “Sawatdee” roughly translates to “wishing you goodness and well-being.”
It wasn’t just a greeting; it became a beautiful way to express good wishes and positive energy.
The word "Sawatdee" quickly caught on and became a standard way for Thais to greet one another.
Unlike the casual, everyday questions of the past, this new greeting carried with it a deeper meaning — one of kindness, health and prosperity.
It was no longer just about saying “hello”; it was about wishing well-being to others in a formal, respectful and distinctly Thai way.
Today, “Sawatdee” is not just a word — it’s a symbol of Thai culture and hospitality.
Whether you’re walking down the streets of Bangkok or visiting a local village, you’ll hear it constantly.
And no matter the situation, when someone greets you with “Sawatdee,” it’s more than just a simple hello; it’s a wish for your happiness, health and good fortune.