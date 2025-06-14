Why Angkor Wat appears at the Grand Palace

The replica’s creation

Instead of relocating the actual Angkor Wat, King Rama IV decided to build a small-scale replica of the temple and place it within the grounds of Wat Phra Kaew at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

The replica would serve as a symbol of Thailand's influence and its connection to Cambodia's rich history and culture.

This decision reflected King Rama IV’s vision of promoting Thailand’s historical significance and maintaining strong cultural ties with neighbouring Cambodia.

The Angkor Wat replica was carefully constructed, and it is said to have been an intricate and artistic project that captured the beauty of the original temple, albeit on a much smaller scale.

A diplomatic connection

The replica continued to serve as a symbol of diplomatic ties between the two countries. In 1989, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the Grand Palace and specifically the Angkor Wat replica during a diplomatic visit to Thailand.

This visit emphasised the mutual respect and historical bond between the two nations, despite the tumultuous political history they had shared.

Today, the Angkor Wat replica remains one of the most interesting and unique features of Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace complex. For visitors to Bangkok, it’s a must-see, offering a rare glimpse into the historical and cultural exchange between Thailand and Cambodia.

The replica, though smaller than the original, is a testament to the enduring legacy of these two nations’ intertwined histories.