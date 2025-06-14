Why Angkor Wat appears at the Grand Palace

The story behind the Angkor Wat replica at the Grand Palace dates back to the reign of King Rama IV of Thailand in the 19th century. During this period, King Norodom of Cambodia was in power and Thailand had significant influence over regions like Siem Reap and Battambang.
These territories, now part of Cambodia, were under direct administration from Bangkok during the mid-1800s. This strategic involvement in Cambodia’s affairs led to a unique cultural project — one that would forever link Thai and Cambodian history.
In 1867, during the rule of King Rama IV, there was a grand plan to move the iconic Angkor Wat temple from Cambodia to Thailand.
The reasons behind this bold proposal are not entirely clear, but many historians believe the decision was influenced by the expanding presence of France in Indochina during the 19th century.
The French were seeking control over French Indochina, which included Cambodia, and their influence was increasing in the region.
With growing political tensions and the rising presence of foreign powers in Southeast Asia, it is possible that King Rama IV’s plan to bring Angkor Wat to Thailand was an effort to secure both cultural and political dominance in the region.
However, fierce resistance from Cambodia led to the abandonment of this idea.
Instead of relocating the actual Angkor Wat, King Rama IV decided to build a small-scale replica of the temple and place it within the grounds of Wat Phra Kaew at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
The replica would serve as a symbol of Thailand's influence and its connection to Cambodia's rich history and culture.
This decision reflected King Rama IV’s vision of promoting Thailand’s historical significance and maintaining strong cultural ties with neighbouring Cambodia.
The Angkor Wat replica was carefully constructed, and it is said to have been an intricate and artistic project that captured the beauty of the original temple, albeit on a much smaller scale.
The replica continued to serve as a symbol of diplomatic ties between the two countries. In 1989, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the Grand Palace and specifically the Angkor Wat replica during a diplomatic visit to Thailand.
This visit emphasised the mutual respect and historical bond between the two nations, despite the tumultuous political history they had shared.
Today, the Angkor Wat replica remains one of the most interesting and unique features of Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace complex. For visitors to Bangkok, it’s a must-see, offering a rare glimpse into the historical and cultural exchange between Thailand and Cambodia.
The replica, though smaller than the original, is a testament to the enduring legacy of these two nations’ intertwined histories.