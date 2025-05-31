Why Thai brides come with a price: Thailand’s dowry tradition

The idea of a dowry might raise eyebrows among those unfamiliar with Thai culture, especially when phrased as “requiring money to marry a girl.”

But in Thai tradition, Sin Sod is not a payment for the bride, it's a symbol of appreciation, commitment and financial security.

What is Sin Sod?

Traditionally, Sin Sod includes a combination of cash, gold and sometimes property or land that the groom offers to the bride’s parents.

It represents the groom’s respect and gratitude to the bride’s family for raising her. It also signals that the groom is financially capable of supporting a family.

Historically, Thai society placed great importance on the role of parents in raising their children.

The dowry served as a tangible thank-you and a gesture that the bride was valued.

In some cases, especially in rural or traditional families, the Sin Sod was a way to honour the bride’s virginity and family reputation.