Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine: A sacred sanctuary facing modern threats

More than a place of worship, this over 150-year-old sanctuary is a living symbol of cultural identity, spiritual devotion, and a growing struggle against gentrification in the heart of the city.

Dedicated to Chao Mae Thapthim, or Mazu, the revered Chinese sea goddess, the shrine has long been a spiritual refuge for the Chinese-Thai community.

Believers come to pay respect to Mazu, who is known for offering blessings of safety, harmony and prosperity.

Beyond spiritual devotion, the shrine has also served as a social anchor, once offering shelter during the Second World War and now continuing as a place of gathering and tradition for generations.