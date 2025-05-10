The towering stone statues at Bangkok\'s Wat Pho and Wat Arun have an epic story to tell

This is not just a tale of temples, but a story of friendship, betrayal and an epic battle between two giants that left a lasting mark on the city.

Once upon a riverside…

Long ago, according to Thai folklore, two mighty giants—the guardians of Wat Pho and Wat Arun—lived in harmony across the river, at peace with each other.

These beings weren’t just towering stone statues like we see today. According to the legend, they were once living, breathing giants and close friends.

One day, the giant from Wat Pho found himself in financial trouble. Desperate for help, he flew across the Chao Phraya to borrow money from his friend at Wat Arun. The loyal and trusting giant from Wat Arun readily agreed. But when the time came to repay the debt, the Wat Pho giant refused.

Feeling betrayed and furious, the Wat Arun giant stormed across the river to confront his old friend. What followed was no ordinary quarrel—it was an all-out war.

The giants fought with such force that the ground quaked beneath them. Trees were uprooted, homes were flattened, and the area between them was reduced to rubble.

The chaos alarmed the heavens. The god Shiva (known in Thai as Phra Isuan) descended on the earth to stop the destruction. As punishment, he turned both giants into stone.

The once-lush riverside area, flattened by their brawl, became known as “Tha Tian", (the flattened pier) and the name has stuck for generations.