Ban Bu: The last stronghold of Thailand’s bronze bowl artisans

This unassuming neighbourhood is the last bastion of a centuries-old Thai craft: Khan Long Hin (ขันลงหิน), the traditional hammered bronze bowl with a stone-polished shine. And while its rhythm may seem slow, its heritage runs deep.

Dating back to the fall of Ayutthaya in 1767, Ban Bu was formed by skilled metalworkers who fled south after the ancient capital’s collapse.

These artisans brought their craft with them and, over generations, turned Ban Bu into a hub of bronze artistry. The most iconic item they’ve continued to produce is the Khan Long Hin, a water bowl forged from an alloy of 80% copper and 20% tin, polished meticulously with stone until it gleams like silver.

Crafting a single bowl is no quick task. It involves six to seven detailed steps, requiring physical strength and fine craftsmanship.

A large bowl, around 18 inches wide, can take two to three days to complete. Smaller versions can be produced at a rate of five to six per day.

Prices range from 1,200 to 8,000 baht, depending on size and intricacy.