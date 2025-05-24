Ban Bu: The last stronghold of Thailand’s bronze bowl artisans

This unassuming neighbourhood is the last bastion of a centuries-old Thai craft: Khan Long Hin (ขันลงหิน), the traditional hammered bronze bowl with a stone-polished shine. And while its rhythm may seem slow, its heritage runs deep.
Dating back to the fall of Ayutthaya in 1767, Ban Bu was formed by skilled metalworkers who fled south after the ancient capital’s collapse.
These artisans brought their craft with them and, over generations, turned Ban Bu into a hub of bronze artistry. The most iconic item they’ve continued to produce is the Khan Long Hin, a water bowl forged from an alloy of 80% copper and 20% tin, polished meticulously with stone until it gleams like silver.
Crafting a single bowl is no quick task. It involves six to seven detailed steps, requiring physical strength and fine craftsmanship.
A large bowl, around 18 inches wide, can take two to three days to complete. Smaller versions can be produced at a rate of five to six per day.
Prices range from 1,200 to 8,000 baht, depending on size and intricacy.
However, as with many traditional arts, this one faces an uncertain future.
Dr. Jariya Sangsajja, the fifth-generation heir to the Khan Long Hin craft, explains that the challenge lies not only in the physical demands of the work, which involves prolonged exposure to high heat but also in the time and patience required to master the necessary skills.
“You need more than just strength to do this work,” she says. “It takes real skill, and developing that skill takes a long time. Young people today aren’t as drawn to work that involves heat and manual labour — it doesn’t suit the lifestyle many prefer now.”
To address this, Dr. Jariya has opened the doors of her workshop to the public, welcoming visitors Monday to Friday to observe the process and learn the significance of each step.
There are also proposals to offer more support to master artisans willing to train apprentices, a crucial step in keeping this cultural treasure alive.
The sense of urgency is echoed by Sunan Chansuphap, another artisan in Ban Bu, who polishes and engraves these traditional bowls by hand:
“There’s no one left to preserve this now. I’m getting old… I don’t know when my time will come. If students from schools want to come and learn, they’re welcome. I just do it for people to see, to appreciate. I can’t read or write. I never went to school, but I can do this craft. Even foreigners love it.”
Beyond bronze bowls, Ban Bu offers even more for curious travellers. Just a short walk away is Hua Khon Luk Phra Phai, a creative space where you can paint your own miniature Khon mask, a brilliant way to engage with Thailand’s classical performance art.
The workshop, priced at just 120 baht, is a hit with children and young adults, helping break the notion that Khon is reserved for the elite or inaccessible to the modern generation.
And for railway enthusiasts or photographers, the Thonburi Locomotive Depot nearby is a must-see. Home to vintage trains dating back to the reign of King Rama V, it's a fascinating stop where history meets nostalgia.
Ban Bu may be small, but it holds something increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world: living heritage.
It’s a place where you can feel the heartbeat of Thai tradition, learn from master artisans and bring home not just souvenirs, but stories.
So if you're after an authentic cultural experience this weekend, Ban Bu awaits humble, hands-on and entirely unforgettable.