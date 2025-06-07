Surprising Chinese origins of common Thai words

These words, which most of us use daily without even realising their origins, reflect the deep cultural exchanges between Thailand and China.

Let’s explore some of these fascinating Thai words with Chinese roots that you might not have known about!

The influence of Teochew Chinese

Most Chinese immigrants who settled in Thailand over the past few centuries came from the Teochew region (also known as Chaozhou) in southern China.

These immigrants didn’t just bring their famous noodles; they brought their language and culture as well, blending them with Thai customs and traditions.

As a result, many of the words we use today in Thai can be traced back to the Teochew dialect.

So, what are some of these words that we unknowingly use every day? Let’s dive into a few!