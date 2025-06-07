Surprising Chinese origins of common Thai words

These words, which most of us use daily without even realising their origins, reflect the deep cultural exchanges between Thailand and China.
Let’s explore some of these fascinating Thai words with Chinese roots that you might not have known about!
Most Chinese immigrants who settled in Thailand over the past few centuries came from the Teochew region (also known as Chaozhou) in southern China.
These immigrants didn’t just bring their famous noodles; they brought their language and culture as well, blending them with Thai customs and traditions.
As a result, many of the words we use today in Thai can be traced back to the Teochew dialect.
So, what are some of these words that we unknowingly use every day? Let’s dive into a few!
เก้าอี้ (Kao-i) – Chair
This simple word for "chair" in Thai comes from the Teochew word for chair, ‘Kao-i,’ showing how everyday household items have Chinese roots.
ก๋วยเตี๋ยว (Guay Tiew) – Noodles
Who doesn't love a good bowl of noodles? The word ‘Guay Tiew’ in Thai, referring to the beloved noodle dish, comes from ‘Gwei Tiew’ in Teochew Chinese, which means noodles.
จับกัง (Jap Kang) – Labourers or Workers
‘Jap Kang’ is a colloquial term used to describe labourers, especially those working in construction or physically demanding jobs. The phrase originates from the Teochew word for a type of manual worker.
ซวย (Suay) – Unlucky
In Thai, ‘Suay’ is used to express misfortune or bad luck. It comes from the Teochew word ‘Soi’, which means unfortunate or unlucky.
เฮง (Heng) – Lucky
On the flip side, ‘Heng’ is used to describe good luck or fortune. This word has its roots in Teochew Chinese, where ‘Heng’ means lucky or prosperous.
ยี่ห้อ (Yee Hor) – Brand or Label
The term for “brand” or “label” in Thai, ‘Yee Hor,’ is derived from the Teochew phrase ‘Yi Hor,’ which refers to a product’s brand or maker.
สาลี่ (Sa-li) – Asian Pear
The word ‘Sa-li,’ used to describe the juicy, crisp Asian pear, comes from the Teochew name for this fruit. It's a great example of how food-related words have been passed down through generations.
ห้าง (Hang) – Mall or Commercial Space
‘Hang’ in Thai refers to a mall or shopping centre. It comes from the Teochew word for a store or business, reflecting the importance of trade and commerce in Thai society.
หุ้น (Hoon) – Stock or Share
In modern times, the word ‘Hoon’ is used in Thai to refer to stocks or shares in the financial market. The word comes from the Teochew term for shares or equity in a business.
เฮี้ยน (Hian) – Spirits or Supernatural Power
‘Hian’ is used in Thai to describe something haunted or supernatural. It comes from Teochew Chinese, where it refers to spirits or eerie forces.
The integration of Teochew Chinese into the Thai everyday language not only reflects the historical migration patterns but also demonstrates how cultures have continuously influenced each other.
The Chinese community in Thailand, especially those who arrived from the Teochew region, have made significant contributions to the country’s development, including in language, food and trade.
This influence is not just limited to food and daily life; many aspects of traditional Thai culture have been shaped by Chinese traditions. Festivals like Chinese New Year, which are widely celebrated in Thailand and the continued presence of Chinese communities in business and politics, show the ongoing exchange of culture that thrives between these two nations.
The impact of Teochew Chinese on the Thai language is just one example of how language evolves and absorbs influences over time. By using words that originated in Chinese, we carry a piece of this rich history in our daily lives without even realising it.
Which Thai word with Chinese roots is your favourite?