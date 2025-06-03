Why Thai food bags are so hard to untie and how to do It right

It's a skill that might seem simple but requires precision and practice to ensure the bag is sealed tightly without spilling a drop.
This is especially important when carrying soups, curries or other liquid-based dishes.
Today, we’re going to break down the process of tying a Thai-style food bag with rubber bands, so you can master the technique and seal your food like a pro!
Step 1: Fill the bag
The first step to sealing your food bag is to fill it with your delicious dish. Whether it’s curry, soup, or any other street food treat, make sure to leave some space at the top of the bag.
This space is crucial because it allows you to twist the top of the bag without spilling any of the contents. The goal is to ensure there’s enough room to tie the bag securely without creating a mess.
Step 2: Gather and twist the opening
Once the bag is filled, gather the opening of the bag with both hands. Begin by twisting the top of the bag to secure the contents inside.
The twist should be firm enough to hold everything in place but not too tight that it makes it difficult to loop the rubber band later.
The key here is ensuring the twist is neat and that it secures the contents without causing any leakage.
Step 3: Loop the rubber band
Now comes the rubber band! Take a rubber band and stretch it around the twisted section at the top of the bag.
Loop it over multiple times to ensure the bag is tightly sealed. You want the rubber band to hold the twist firmly in place, so the food doesn’t spill out while you’re carrying it.
Depending on the size of the bag and the contents, you may need to use more than one rubber band for extra security.
Step 4: Secure with a final twist
For the final touch, give the rubber band one more twist to ensure the bag is fully sealed.
Make sure to loop the rubber band one more time to give it an extra tight grip. This last step guarantees a leak-proof seal, ensuring that no liquid will spill, even if you shake or jostle the bag while walking or carrying it.
Being able to seal food bags properly is a simple yet essential skill in Thai street food culture. Whether you’re grabbing a hot bowl of curry to-go or picking up soup from a vendor, the sealing technique ensures that your food stays contained and doesn’t make a mess.
Thai street vendors have mastered this skill over the years of practice. What seems like a small detail can make a huge difference in ensuring a leak-proof, hassle-free experience for both the seller and the customer.
The ability to seal food bags securely is just one of the reasons why Thai street food is so widely admired, it’s both practical and efficient!
Recently, this simple Thai food bag-tying technique went viral after a foreign YouTuber, TattedExplorer, posted a humorous video of himself struggling to untie the tightly sealed bags from Thai street food vendors.
His video, titled "If Thailand had a street food squid game, I would most probably lose," caught the attention of millions.
In the video, the YouTuber is seen trying to unravel the rubber bands from his food bag with a stressed expression, almost as if he were in a high-stakes challenge.
His viral post was shared widely, amassing 3.5 million views on TikTok and 1.5 million views on Facebook.
The comedic struggle resonated with Thai viewers, who quickly flooded the comment section, admitting that they, too, face the same issue.
Some Thai commenters joked about needing a “password” to open food bags, while others humorously suggested switching to scissors for easier access. The YouTuber responded with a smile, calling it “Amazing Thailand”, a response that had the entire social media community laughing in unison.
It seems the tightly sealed food bags are just as iconic in Thailand as the delicious food itself!
Now that you’ve learned the technique of tying a Thai-style food bag, you can impress your friends with your newfound skill. Whether you’re making your own Thai-inspired takeout at home or enjoying street food on your travels, this simple trick is an essential part of the experience.
You can even use this technique for packing liquids in a pinch when you need something sealed quickly.
Next time you’re at a Thai market or cooking up a storm at home, show off your new rubber band-tying skills and add a little extra authenticity to your culinary adventures.