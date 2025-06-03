Why Thai food bags are so hard to untie and how to do It right

Step 1: Fill the bag

The first step to sealing your food bag is to fill it with your delicious dish. Whether it’s curry, soup, or any other street food treat, make sure to leave some space at the top of the bag.

This space is crucial because it allows you to twist the top of the bag without spilling any of the contents. The goal is to ensure there’s enough room to tie the bag securely without creating a mess.

Step 2: Gather and twist the opening

Once the bag is filled, gather the opening of the bag with both hands. Begin by twisting the top of the bag to secure the contents inside.

The twist should be firm enough to hold everything in place but not too tight that it makes it difficult to loop the rubber band later.

The key here is ensuring the twist is neat and that it secures the contents without causing any leakage.

Step 3: Loop the rubber band

Now comes the rubber band! Take a rubber band and stretch it around the twisted section at the top of the bag.

Loop it over multiple times to ensure the bag is tightly sealed. You want the rubber band to hold the twist firmly in place, so the food doesn’t spill out while you’re carrying it.

Depending on the size of the bag and the contents, you may need to use more than one rubber band for extra security.

Step 4: Secure with a final twist

For the final touch, give the rubber band one more twist to ensure the bag is fully sealed.

Make sure to loop the rubber band one more time to give it an extra tight grip. This last step guarantees a leak-proof seal, ensuring that no liquid will spill, even if you shake or jostle the bag while walking or carrying it.