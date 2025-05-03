Oui, Thai people speak French—They just don’t know it

Let’s start with the word France itself. In Thai, it's "ฝรั่งเศส" (Farang-set), derived directly from Français. And the French people? They're referred to as chao Farang-set (ชาวฝรั่งเศส).

Need a ride? You might call a chauffeur, or in Thai, โชเฟอร์ (cho-fer). The pronunciation is slightly tweaked, but the meaning remains crystal clear.

Planning a meal out?

Buffets are wildly popular in Thailand—from sushi spreads to Korean BBQ—and the term บุฟเฟต์ (buf-fet) comes straight from the French word buffet.

Hunting for a discount? Clip a คูปอง (koo-pong), borrowed from the French coupon. Many Thai shops use this term, especially in promotions.

If you're overseas and in need of assistance, the consul may be able to help. In Thai, it’s กงสุล (gong-soon), a direct loanword from consul.

And what about your morning fix?

Thai people love their กาแฟ (ga-fae), from the French café. Go out with friends to a stylish คาเฟ่ (ka-fé) and you’ve got your coffee fix and a linguistic reference in one.

Some words are so embedded in Thai that their French origins are often forgotten. For example, the Thai word ขนมปัง (Kanom-pang), meaning bread, comes from the French pain. It’s most often heard in the phrase khanom pang (ขนมปัง), literally “bread snack,” which refers to baked goods or sandwiches.

Another unexpected word? เยซู (Ye-su), the Thai name for Jesus, also stems from the French pronunciation Jésus. It’s primarily used in religious contexts or when referring to Western traditions and holidays like Christmas.