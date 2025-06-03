Exploring Bang Lamphu in a day: Temples, eats and nightlife

Known for its blend of historic landmarks, vibrant street food and lively nightlife, this district is quickly becoming one of Bangkok’s most celebrated creative economy hubs.

Thanks to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), it’s now easier than ever to explore this unique neighbourhood like a local.

Start your day early in Bang Lamphu with a visit to one of Bangkok’s sacred temples, Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara.

This serene and historic temple, located just a short walk from the Chao Phraya River, is a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city. Founded in 1824, Wat Bowon is home to beautiful murals and is a popular place for locals to make merit.

The temple is also historically significant as the place where several Thai kings were ordained.

Spend some quiet moments here, soaking in the calm atmosphere and the intricate beauty of the architecture before beginning your day of exploration.