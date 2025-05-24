Wang Lang Market: Bangkok’s hidden gem for street food lovers

Nestled beside Siriraj Hospital on the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya River, this bustling market is a haven for food lovers and it’s just a short boat ride away from the Grand Palace area.
Whether you're craving sweet, savoury or something in between, Wang Lang has it all.
Open daily from 7 AM to 7 PM, this market is a favourite among locals, students and savvy travellers who know it’s one of Bangkok’s best-kept culinary secrets.
Let’s start with Orathai Sushi, a stall that has gained legendary status for its incredibly budget-friendly offerings.
Imagine grabbing a tray of sushi: salmon, tamago, crab stick and more for just 5 baht per piece. Yes, you read that right. It's the kind of place that proves you don’t need to spend big to eat well in Bangkok.
Orathai is always buzzing, so expect a bit of a queue but it’s well worth the wait.
Once you’ve had your fill of savoury snacks, make your way to Tub Tim Krob Wang Lang, where one of Thailand’s most iconic desserts is served at its finest. Tub Tim Krob, also known as “red rubies,” is made of crunchy water chestnuts coated in tapioca flour, served in fragrant jasmine-infused coconut milk with crushed ice, a perfect way to cool off after exploring the market.
This dessert is more than just a treat, it’s a refreshing cultural experience in a cup. The textures are surprising and the balance of sweetness with the floral aroma of jasmine water is pure Thai comfort.
Another unmissable stop is Wang Lang Bakery, a beloved spot known for its soft, stuffed buns and perfectly crisp cookies.
Locals line up for their warm bread rolls, filled with everything from Thai-style pork floss and custard to more modern flavours like ham and cheese. Pair that with one of their rich cookies or pastries and you've got the perfect afternoon snack.
How to get there
Getting to Wang Lang Market is part of the adventure. The easiest (and most scenic) route is by boat from Tha Chang Pier, near the Grand Palace.
Hop on a cross-river ferry to Wang Lang Pier, and within minutes, you’ll find yourself immersed in a lively market atmosphere full of aromas, colours and sounds.
Alternatively, you can also reach the market by taxi or tuk-tuk from any part of central Bangkok, but the river journey offers a charming local touch.
Wang Lang Market may not have the bright lights of Bangkok’s night markets or the fame of Chatuchak, but it has something better: authenticity, affordability and soul.
If you’re after real street food made by real locals, skip the guidebooks and head to Wang Lang. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.