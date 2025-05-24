Wang Lang Market: Bangkok’s hidden gem for street food lovers

Sushi for a steal: Orathai Sushi

Let’s start with Orathai Sushi, a stall that has gained legendary status for its incredibly budget-friendly offerings.

Imagine grabbing a tray of sushi: salmon, tamago, crab stick and more for just 5 baht per piece. Yes, you read that right. It's the kind of place that proves you don’t need to spend big to eat well in Bangkok.

Orathai is always buzzing, so expect a bit of a queue but it’s well worth the wait.

Sweet Thai classics: Tub Tim Krob

Once you’ve had your fill of savoury snacks, make your way to Tub Tim Krob Wang Lang, where one of Thailand’s most iconic desserts is served at its finest. Tub Tim Krob, also known as “red rubies,” is made of crunchy water chestnuts coated in tapioca flour, served in fragrant jasmine-infused coconut milk with crushed ice, a perfect way to cool off after exploring the market.

This dessert is more than just a treat, it’s a refreshing cultural experience in a cup. The textures are surprising and the balance of sweetness with the floral aroma of jasmine water is pure Thai comfort.

Freshly baked goodness: Wang Lang Bakery

Another unmissable stop is Wang Lang Bakery, a beloved spot known for its soft, stuffed buns and perfectly crisp cookies.

Locals line up for their warm bread rolls, filled with everything from Thai-style pork floss and custard to more modern flavours like ham and cheese. Pair that with one of their rich cookies or pastries and you've got the perfect afternoon snack.