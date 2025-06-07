How Thai culture uses food to connect and greet

More Thai greetings that show the importance of food

Besides “กินข้าวหรือยัง?” Kin Khao Reu Yang? or (Have you eaten yet?), there are other food-related phrases that are commonly used in Thailand to check in on someone or make casual conversation:

ไปไหนมา? Pai Nai Ma? (Where have you been?) This is a common follow-up greeting. Thai people are naturally curious about each other's day, and this question is usually followed by discussions of where they’ve been and what they’ve been eating!

กินอะไรดี? Kin Arai Dee? (What should we eat?) Rather than debating over the usual small talk, food-related questions are often the starting point of conversations. Whether you’re hanging out with friends or family, the topic of what to eat is almost always the first on the agenda.

Now, here’s a fun thought: how do people greet each other in your country? Do you greet with food? Whether it’s a warm cup of tea in the UK or a hearty “Have you eaten yet?” in Thailand, food has a way of connecting us all.

In Thailand, greeting with food reflects not just a tradition, but a lifestyle that’s built on sharing and caring. So, the next time someone asks you, “กินข้าวหรือยัง?” Kin Khao Reu Yang? or (Have you eaten yet?), you’ll know that it’s not just about eating, it’s about connecting.