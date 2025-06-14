Common Thai-English mistakes you’ve probably heard

If you've spent any time in Thailand, you've likely heard some fun (and sometimes confusing) phrases that may not be what you'd expect.

Let's dive into some of the most common Thai-English mistakes that Thais creatively use in everyday conversations!

1. "Check Bill"

One of the most commonly heard phrases when dining out in Thailand is “check bill”. When it’s time to pay, instead of saying the American “Check, please” or the British “Bill, please”, Thais will say, “check bill!”

You’ll often hear waiters and diners using this phrase:

“พี่เช็คบิลค่ะ” (Pee check bill kha) — "Sir, check bill, please!"

While it’s clear what people mean, the phrase sounds odd to native speakers. The correct version would be simply "Check, please!" or "Bill, please!"

2. "Fitness"

Thais often use the word “fitness” to refer to the gym or fitness centre. In English, the term “fitness” refers to the concept of physical health and well-being, but in Thai-English, it has come to mean a place. So, when someone says:

“ช่วงนี้อ้วนขึ้นไปฟิตเนสกัน” (Chuang nee uan kheun pai fitness kan) — “I’m getting a bit chubbier, let’s go to the fitness,”

They are actually saying, “Let’s go to the gym.”

The correct usage would be “I’m going to the gym” or “Let’s hit the gym!”