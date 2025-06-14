Common Thai-English mistakes you’ve probably heard

If you've spent any time in Thailand, you've likely heard some fun (and sometimes confusing) phrases that may not be what you'd expect.
Let's dive into some of the most common Thai-English mistakes that Thais creatively use in everyday conversations!
1. "Check Bill"
One of the most commonly heard phrases when dining out in Thailand is “check bill”. When it’s time to pay, instead of saying the American “Check, please” or the British “Bill, please”, Thais will say, “check bill!”
You’ll often hear waiters and diners using this phrase:
“พี่เช็คบิลค่ะ” (Pee check bill kha) — "Sir, check bill, please!"
While it’s clear what people mean, the phrase sounds odd to native speakers. The correct version would be simply "Check, please!" or "Bill, please!"
2. "Fitness"
Thais often use the word “fitness” to refer to the gym or fitness centre. In English, the term “fitness” refers to the concept of physical health and well-being, but in Thai-English, it has come to mean a place. So, when someone says:
“ช่วงนี้อ้วนขึ้นไปฟิตเนสกัน” (Chuang nee uan kheun pai fitness kan) — “I’m getting a bit chubbier, let’s go to the fitness,”
They are actually saying, “Let’s go to the gym.”
The correct usage would be “I’m going to the gym” or “Let’s hit the gym!”
3. "Hi-so"
"Hi-so" is a popular Thai slang term derived from the English phrase “high society”. It refers to someone who is rich, fancy, or classy. For example:
“อื้อหือ วันนี้แต่งตัวอย่างกับไฮโซ” (Uh-huh, wan nee dtang tua yang gup hi-so) — “Wow, you dress so classy today!”
In English, we wouldn’t say “hi-so”. Instead, we'd say “high society” or describe the person as “elegant” or “posh.”
4. "In Trend"
“In trend” has become a popular phrase in Thailand, meaning something that is stylish, trendy, or fashionable. It’s often used when referring to items or actions that are currently popular. For example:
“ไม่ซื้อ Art toy หรอ กำลังอินเทรนต์เลยนะ” (Mai seu art toy ror, kamlang in trend loi na) — “Why don’t you buy any art toys? It’s so trendy!”
While “in trend” is widely used in Thailand, the correct phrase in English would be “trendy” or “in fashion”. In fact, the phrase “in trend” isn’t commonly used by native English speakers. Instead, they’d say something like:
“That’s very trendy!”
“That’s so in fashion!”
5. "Close the Light"
Many Thais use the phrase “close the light” to refer to turning off a light, which is a direct translation from “ปิดไฟ” (pit fai) in Thai. However, in English, we would say:
“Turn off the light.”
6. "Same same but different"
This is perhaps the most iconic Tinglish phrase of them all. You’ll hear “same same but different” in markets, restaurants, or conversations all over Thailand. What does it mean? Well, in Thai-English, it’s a fun way to say that two things are similar, but not exactly the same.
For example, if a vendor shows you two shirts that look almost identical, they might say:
“Same same but different!”
Or if you ask whether a dish tastes like what you had last time, a cook might smile and say:
“Same same but different, kha!”
In standard English, you’d say “similar”, or “almost the same”, but the Tinglish version has such a playful charm that it’s hard not to smile when you hear it. It’s a phrase that’s now internationally recognised as part of the Thai experience — even tourists pick it up quickly!
The blending of Thai and English is so common in Thailand, it’s become part of the national identity. With many young Thais using English as part of their daily language, it’s no surprise that creative expressions emerge. Tinglish, a combination of Thai and English, has become a fun and often necessary part of communication for many Thais, making it easier to connect with both locals and international visitors.